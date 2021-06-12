How sellers use Google BigQuery and the data portal





Effective decision making begins with the data. However, before you start making decisions, you need a good technology solution to transform your raw data into actionable insights.

With that in mind, BigCommerce looks forward to sharing details about how sellers can partner with Google and leverage robust data solutions such as analytics, BigQuery, and data studios.

You may already be using Google Analytics to measure website traffic, product sales, conversion rates, etc., but Google’s advanced data services and how they work on the BigCommerce platform. You may not know much about it.

To help explain, we welcomed Derrek Pearson, Senior Manager of Product Management, and Mindy Regnell, Manager of Market Insights, as internal experts to answer a few questions.

First, what are Google BigQuery and Google Data Studio?

Derek Pearson:

Google BigQuery is an analytic data warehouse that can bring together all the data from different sources. Once you’ve gathered your data in one place, leverage structured query language (SQL) and artificial intelligence (AI) to ask analytical questions, visualize your data, and make strategic business decisions. I can.

Google’s Data Studio is a free visualization tool that you can use to create and customize reports that you can easily share with your team.

So what are the benefits of integrating the pre-built Google BigQuery with the BigCommerce platform?

Derek Pearson:

Sellers without developer skills can sign up for a free Google BigQuery account at any time, but the challenge is always moving data. You have to do a lot of development work, such as building the connection yourself or using a third-party tool.

Mindy Legner:

To be precise, the data that can be neatly exported to a CSV file is limited, so it’s not as easy as exporting and importing using a CSV file. Instead, the process requires more resources because it uses the API and probably needs to involve the developer.

Derek Pearson:

The pre-built integration completes the work of bringing BigCommerce data into the data warehouse. You can now go to the control panel and follow a series of very simple steps that do not require development skills. Finally, the data is displayed in Google BigQuery.

This allows you to harness the full power of Google BigQuery with your BigCommerce store data without having to do large-scale development projects.

Mindy Rengar:

Integration is good not only for merchants, but also for developers. Because they can spend their time doing other things that have a bigger impact on their business. For example, you can create custom reports and scripts, find your own way to subdivide your data, or use business intelligence tools to visualize your data in new ways.

One of the great things BigCommerce has done is investing in sample scripts and reports. So all you have to do is change the store variables and network. As a result, it has already solved many of the most common use cases.

How can sellers get started with pre-built Google Data Portal reports?

Derek Pearson:

So far, we’ve published three Google Data Portal reports: Product Revenue by Category, Cost of Goods Sold, and Revenue by City. These are great solutions for getting started with Google Data Studio with Google BigQuery. You can find them in the knowledge base here.

The coolest thing about reports is that they have a setup instructions section that shows how merchants can copy them, and when the seller copies them, they own the report. You can then follow a series of steps to replace the sample data with your own. You now have full control over your data and reports.

Using these sample reports is a great first step in getting BigCommerce data and leveraging it in business intelligence tools such as Google Data Studio to gain insights that will help you drive your business. Once you have created these first reports, you can create your own to meet your specific needs.

What benefits does BigCommerces’ open approach to data bring to merchants?

Derek Pearson:

Our overall strategy is to really maintain an open platform, which we call open SaaS, including data. Merchants have the best tools to meet their needs. We aim to reduce friction and make the process as easy and smooth as possible. That was the approach that resulted in a data solution called big open data. We believe this is a unique approach that no one else has actually done.

Mindy Legner:

To elaborate on what Derek said, it’s usually possible, but not easy, to get data out on other e-commerce platforms. For example, some have very strict API terms of use that limit where data can be retrieved. Some people prefer to use intelligence tools, which may seem like a good solution at first, but eventually you may want to create an unsupported custom report. Many large organizations use multiple analysis or reporting tools, so easily moving data to another system makes things easier.

The difference with BigCommerce is that you have control over your data, so you can set the type of insights you generate in a very fine-grained way. You can also use the solution that is the easiest to use and has the greatest impact on your business.

For example, if you pass BigCommerce data to an instance of Google BigQuery, you can use an instance of Segment.com to start identifying your customers and building your customer journey. And you own the data at every stage.

Connect your data to Google BigQuery now

Sellers already using the BigCommerce platform can start using Google BigQuery today by following these simple setup steps. Please note that this integration is only available to sellers of Pro or Enterprise plans. If you’re a Standard or Plus seller, you’ll need to upgrade to access Google BigQuery.

In addition, you can explore all your data technology partners to learn more about additional solutions such as business intelligence, customer data platforms, and personalization.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos