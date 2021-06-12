Witness innovations in various forms of food waste





Since the beginning of 2021, many developments have been made to show how large and diverse efforts are being made to combat food waste. A sachet that delays food spoilage. Hyperspectral imaging for analyzing avocados. Vodka made from old crackers. It is a skin care line.

All these examples (and many others) emphasize both the need for innovation and the fact that more is happening today when it comes to food waste. After all, food waste is a global problem that affects the environment, money and people. To mitigate climate change and build a more resilient food system, the planet needs to meet the food waste reduction targets set by the United Nations, USDA, EPA and others. 2050 (UN SDG Target 12.3.1).

Even just a few years ago, this issue and the goals of the United Nations were merely abstractions for many outside the food industry. After all, statistics such as “one-third of the world’s food is wasted” and “global food waste emissions are 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2, equivalent to greenhouse gases.” Is difficult to visualize.

Fortunately, groups such as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), ReFED, and the World Wildlife Fund have been working tirelessly over the last few years to bring the topic of food waste closer to the focus of discussions on food systems. I have continued. In fact, ReFED estimates that total food waste in the United States has been flat since 2016, but per capita food waste has declined by 2% over the last three years. Meanwhile, investments have slowly but surely penetrated this area, with companies such as Apeel, Imperfect Foods and Silo completing large funding rounds in the last few months.

Still, there is a lot to do. Innovation can play a big role there. Food waste occurs at every stage of the food supply chain, from left in the field to spoiled food. To control waste, we need to invest more in infrastructure that can measure, rescue, and recycle organic waste and prevent it from going to landfills and incinerators. It also requires a great deal of cooperation from food producers, manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, capital providers, etc., and innovation is at the heart of their actions.

Many companies are introducing new technologies and processes into their food supply chains to reduce waste. Just a quick glance at the level of innovation that is happening around food waste, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions are leveraging their collective intelligence to build solutions to combat more food waste. I can understand that there is.

However, instead of reading a large list of companies, we encourage you to attend the Food Waste Insights + Innovation Forum next week, June 16th. The Spoon is teaming up with ReFed for an all-virtual event, including chats, panels, and innovator demos with experts across the food supply chain.

The event will focus on innovators in the field of food waste, from supply chain biosensing technology to grocery store expiration tools to companies that evolve and improve food waste dating systems. We would like to acknowledge the efforts of the developing companies to add US grocery order automation, upcycling, home food waste solutions and many other areas to this list.

The event will also include sessions that show how companies can connect with investors and capital and raise money for them, whether they’re on stage or innovators in the audience. During open networking / demo time, investors can ask innovators one-on-one and vice versa.

Do you have any ideas you would like to share on how to reduce food waste? Or you may be looking for new ideas or partners to strengthen your efforts in this area. Or maybe you just want to know more about this growing movement. In either case, sign up for this half-day event now.

LIVEKINDLY Collective Acquires Seaweed Burger Maker’s Weed Burger in the Netherlands – Weed Burger in the Netherlands manufactures a variety of meat analogs from seaweed as the main ingredient. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Print a Drink 3D Put print designs in cocktails and develop small machines for businesses – Print a Drink is two working robots that can print custom designs in drinks (one in the US and one in the United States). Europe) has been created.

NPD: Vegetable protein shipments to restaurants increased 60% year-on-year – In April 2021, food service distributors shipped vegetable protein to commercial restaurants increased 60% year-on-year.

