Broken Pieces scare the official trailer for Summer of Gaming 2021





Elseware Experience has released an official trailer for the new psychological thriller Broken Pieces at IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2021.

The IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event packed E3’s Zero Day with lots of new trailers and announcements. Broken Pieces in Elseware Experience is one of the many games that got a new trailer today. The third-person puzzle-solving psychological horror game will be released on PC, PS4 / PS5, and Xbox One / Series consoles in the second quarter of 2022.

Broken Pieces is the first large-scale game by French-based developer Elseware Experience. The studio began with mods for source engine games such as Half-Life 2 and Left 4 Dead, and received community acclaim. Elseware Experience leveraged its technical skills and knowledge of game engines to create a digital experience for GDC 2015 and the European Commission’s Science Hub.

Broken Pieces was the first full title under development for an independent studio and we got the official trailer during the IGN Summer of Gaming 2021 event. Set in a French coastal village, players encounter paranormal phenomena and get stuck in a day over and over again. Broken pieces are also references to story pieces that must be identified by solving surrounding mysteries and various in-game puzzles.

The trailer begins with a 3D rendered portable cassette player, music begins, and the mood is set. From there, you can see that this game is a third-party research adventure with fixed camera angles and a wealth of interactive puzzle solving. You’ll also get a glimpse of the snow-covered blizzards and the very creepy underground caves that break the setting. Broken Pieces will be released in the second quarter of 2022 for PC, PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Series consoles. For more coverage of E3 2021, stick with Shacknews.

