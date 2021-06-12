Ubisoft on E3 2021: When to start and how to watch





Ubisoft announced the E3 2021 event, shortly after revealing many details about the games it plans to touch during the show. From the upcoming world premiere of Tom Clancy games to the latest updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Watch Dogs Legion, and more, fans seem to be already filled with a lot of news about Ubisoft games now and in the future. I am participating in. If you don’t want to miss it, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and what to expect.

When is Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021?

The Ubisoft conference at E3 2021 will take place on June 12th and will officially begin at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. Or, if you live in Australia, June 13th at 5am (AEST).

However, although the festival starts early, the IGN pre-show begins at 10:30 am PT, 1:30 pm ET, and 6:30 pm BST. It is 3:30 am (AEST) on June 13th.

How to see Ubisoft Forward on E3 2021

Since the Ubisofts conference is part of E3 2021 (which is also part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming), you can expect to deliver live streams on all regular platforms. Below is a list of places where you can watch Ubisoft Forward on E3 2021.

What games will Ubisoft showcase at E3 2021?

Ubisoft has revealed that the show will begin with a one-hour pre-show focused on updates to live games such as Watch Dogs: Legion, For Honor, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and Trackmania.

The main show will include news about Ubisoft’s upcoming games. This includes a world premiere featuring the gameplay and trailer of the next Tom Clancy game, which received its final name, Rainbow Six Extraction. Details of Far Cry 6 have been promised (be sure to check out the first Far Cry 6 preview), and news about the upcoming extreme sports multiplayer game, Riders Republic, has been announced. Upcoming content updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege were also confirmed at the show.

Aside from games, Ubisoft also said there was information about the Mythic Quest series and Werewolves Within movies.

It’s still unclear if unreleased surprises will be scattered throughout the show, such as Beyond Good and Evil and the recently announced The Division Heartland news. Delayed title updates like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, Skull & Bones, and Avatar games are welcome, but it may be premature. Let’s see what happens for a while.

Felicia Miranda is IGN’s SEO editor. You can find them on Twitter at @FeliciaVagabond.

