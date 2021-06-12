Why doesn’t Google recognize Fox Creek?





The Old Man of the Mountain met at Your Way Cafe on Tuesday morning, June 2nd.

I have a question, what is normal?

Normal is as vague as sanity. Who is really decent? And who decides what is normal and who is sane? It certainly tainted this clerk. Someone has said that it is the man with the biggest or biggest gun that makes the decision.

As farmers mow hay and the grass rises, OF says summer is coming early, but summer hasn’t come yet.

Some radio and television stations report allergies, which are correct, but OF says that the number and volume of sneezes can be used to determine the season of allergies. Some OFs complain about being stuffed continuously, while others can prove that they are stuffed in the same way.

Since the pine trees produce pollen, white pine and red pine are especially common. When you leave your car for a walk in the woods and come back, all the cars are yellow and you have to look around the entire parking lot. Currently covered with pine pollen, this pollen is hard to collect dust.

OF was talking about travel again, but there was quite a bit of conversation about streams and waterways. OG was wondering where some of the local streams started and what some of these streams would eventually reach. Or wonder what it will be like.

According to Google Maps, a stream or (click as some people call it) is listed as not exactly the exact location. According to these maps, Cobleskill Creek flows from Westbahn through Gallupville, and Google is the same creek (Cobbleskill) as it goes from Richmondville through Cobbleskill and Central Bridge. It is named.

What Happened to Fox Creek? Both creeks flow into Schoharie Creek, just a few miles away, but Bern doesn’t list Fox Creek. There is a Fox Creek Market, but it is at Cobble Skill Creek. (Let’s say!) OF was very intrigued by the information. It’s no wonder that trucks get caught under the bridge.

Regarding the area around Richmond Building, OF asked each other if they noticed. When driving west on Route 88 hills, it looks like a highway, but keeps the accelerator on to maintain speed. You have to keep stepping on it. It’s downhill. OF commented that this phenomenon is very strange to them, as travelers are actually running uphill.

The trees

This is a less interesting Maggie event. Two of the OMOTMs had a large tree blown into the house. One is the actual OF and the other is the mother-in-law of another OF.

OF blew the trees away with a very strong wind in late winter. The OF said weather forecasters said the gusts at the location were 60 to 70 mph. It was at this time that just the right poplar was uprooted, blew out of the ground (of course the ground was pretty wet) and jumped into the back of OF’s house.

Another OF said it was Yanagi that was blown over her mother-in-law’s house. Both OFs said it was for observing how professional wood people were working and how they had sharp chainsaws. The saw did not get caught. The saw started to move with just one pull.

It’s hard to know who started this business and how. Acrophobia does not have to be at the top of the list. You also don’t have to be afraid of birds that are afraid of heights because they have lost their nests. The Cardinal is one thing, but Condor gives this clerk time to stop and think.

Good people die young

Another technique that has recently emerged is to pierce the eye for macular degeneration. The scribe has been attending these breakfasts for years and cannot remember this as a subject of debate.

There are many OFs here who are suddenly trembling just to hear the process of needle sticks in their eyes, but some of the OFs, themselves, or their wives, go to the doctor to prevent the flu. It goes through the same process.

As OF keeps saying, getting older is hard, but getting older needs to be tough. Another word about age is: It may be a blessing to prevent them from putting up with getting older.

Warranty warning

OF is beginning to have many questions about warranty. OF says he can remember when the best guarantee was a solid and firm handshake.

Now they are given a folder of about £ 5 paper with a warranty. How good it is, how long it is, etc., is not worth all the paper on which it is written. One of the OFs has 10 descriptions immediately below each paragraph that describes what the warranty grants, explaining how one or more companies can get out of the warranty.

In other words, most are not worth the paper on which they are written. On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made his first call. After a while, he learned that his car was out of warranty.

Robbie Osterman, Rick Lagrange, Roger Chapman, Wally Guest, Harold Guest, Glen Patterson, Mark Traver, Joe Luck, Las Pokerney, Ted Fowler, Wayne Goal, Jake Herzog, Peter Whitbeck, Bill Reclitter, George Washburn, Lou Schenck, Jack Noley, Herb Berman, Henry Whipple, Otis Royer, Dave Hogets, Bob Donnelly and myself.

