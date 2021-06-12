Apple Music’s lossless audio is introduced in India, what Dolby Atmos should be most careful about





Just days after Apple confirmed that Apple Music subscribers were able to get Lossless Audio Music and the Dolby Atmos add-on, Apple Music users in India were able to access the extension set. This indicates that Apple has flipped the switch and the new set of options is now visible to Apple iPhone and Apple iPad users in India as part of their existing Apple Music subscription. Apple said in a keynote speech at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) that lossless audio and Dolby Atmos options are currently being rolled out globally. Apple reported that this would be a server-side update, as Apple is gradually enabling this option for its users. The Lossless Audio format and Dolby Atmos will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K. This makes Apple Music the first music streaming service in India to officially offer lossless audio.

For example, on an iPhone or iPad[設定]>[Apple Music]You need to check to see if the new option is actually available. When you run it, you will see three new additions in the list of options here. The first is an option called Dolby Atmos. Tap this to choose between automatic, always on, and off. Immediately below that is another new option called Audio Quality. First, you need to switch the lossless audio and make sure it’s set to green. Below that, you’ll see three options: cellular streaming, Wi-Fi streaming, and download. You can choose from multiple streaming options for each of these, depending on what kind of quality and data usage you are comfortable with. For example, for Wi-Fi streaming, the options are high quality (AAC 256 kbps), lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit / 48 kHz), and high resolution lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit / 192 kHz). The next option you will see is download with Dolby Atmostoggle. Turn this on (green) if you want to download Apple Music content for offline listening, or if you don’t need to use your phone or Wi-Fi data every time.

According to Apple, a 3-minute music track will be about 6 MB when streamed or downloaded in high quality mode. Now, when downloading lossless audio files, you need to be aware of your mobile data usage as well as the storage space of your Apple iPhone or iPad. A music track with the same duration in Lossless is about 36 MB in size, but the High-Resolution Lossless standard uses 145 MB on the same track. For my iPhone, the in-vehicle audio system doesn’t handle lossless audio files properly, so I set cellular streaming (on the go or while driving) to a high quality standard, but Wi-Fi streaming is for the highest quality. Is set to. Experience with high resolution lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit / 192 kHz) whenever the highest quality options are available.

I’m using Apple AirPods Pro to experience Dolby Atmos on weekend After Hours with Spatial Audio enabled. There is a new Dolby Atmos indicator just below the album art on the track playback screen. At this time, AirPods wireless earphones haven’t been updated to play lossless audio files, but Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos have breadth and depth to the overall sound if they can make a rudimentary sound here. Seems to add explicitly. For example, the screams of a police car siren in the background of a Faith truck are much richer and more animated with Dolby Atmos than without it. As with most sounds, how you perceive an element is very subjective. But what is Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio? Simply put, it’s like the surround sound of a home theater system, with speakers placed in different parts of the room to create the sound and the finer elements in it. Gives the feeling of being wrapped in. However, there are no fixed speakers around it, and you can get the same experience with headphones and earphones such as the Apple AirPods Max and Apple AirPods Pro. No sound is transmitted as if the left and right ears were supplied with an unintuitive singular sound. The added benefit here is that the headphones track head movements and link to the location of the source device on the iPhone or iPad. If you move your head consciously, you will notice that the sound moves quietly towards the position of the iPhone.

Apple has already stated that more than 20 million trucks are available in lossless audio quality, and by the end of this year the entire catalog of 75 million trucks will be available losslessly. In India, Apple Music subscriptions start at Rs 49 / month for Student plans, Rs 99 / month for Individual Apple Music plans, and Rs 149 / month for Apple Music Family plans. Apple confirmed future upgrades to lossless audio and Dolby Atmos for Apple Music last month, ahead of music streaming rivals such as Spotify, which hasn’t yet rolled out a lossless audio format, and Amazon Music, which has lossless tiers. Is a subscriber in some countries. Amazon then terminated the additional HD Music subscription fee and integrated it into a larger Amazon Music subscription. Apple Music is officially the first music streaming platform to provide lossless audio to Indian users. Apple uses the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) for high-definition trucks, and users can also choose from three quality criteria for lossless audio.

