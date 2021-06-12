High-tech giant caught between court and customer in leak investigation





On February 6, 2018, Apple received a grand jury subpoena for the name and phone number records associated with 109 email addresses and phone numbers. This was one of the average of over 250 data requests the company received from US law enforcement agencies at the time. Apple Paralegal followed suit and provided the information.

This year, the subpoena on gag decree has expired. Apple said it warned those who were subpoenaed, as well as dozens of customers each day.

However, this request was unusual.

Apple said it had unknowingly handed over data from Congressman and his family, and at least two members of the House, including Congressman Adam B. Schiff of California. The summons were confidential information from the Trump administration. It turned out to be part of an extensive investigation into the leak.

With this revelation, Apple has been caught in a move by the Trump administration to find sources for news articles, a response highlighting the influx of law enforcement demands that tech companies are increasingly working on. The number of these demands has skyrocketed to thousands per week in recent years, and other high-tech companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft have promised to protect law enforcement, courts and privacy. You are in an unpleasant position with your customers.

Companies are legally required to comply with their requirements on a regular basis. Subpoenas can be ambiguous, so Apple, Google, and others are often uncertain about the nature and scope of the investigation. If the subpoena is too wide or relevant to a corporate customer, you can challenge some of the subpoenas. In the first six months of 2020, Apple challenged 238 government requests for customer account data. This is equivalent to 4% of such requests.

As part of the same leak investigation by the Trump administration, Google fought a subpoena this year to hand over email data from four New York Times reporters. Google argued that The Times’ contract as a corporate email provider requires that the newspaper be notified when there is an email request from the government, a Times outside lawyer said. Ted Broth said.

However, companies often comply with law enforcement requirements. And it emphasizes the nasty truth. As their products become the center of people’s lives, the world’s largest tech companies have become mediators of surveillance, important partners for authorities, and respect for any demands. , Has the authority to arbitrate which request is rejected.

Alan Z. Rosenstein, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Law School and a former lawyer at the Department of Justice, said tensions were undoubtedly rising. Given the extraordinary amount of data these companies have and how everyone has a smartphone, most law enforcement investigations involve these companies at some point. Said.

On Friday, an independent Inspector General of the Justice Department began investigating the Federal Prosecutor’s decision to secretly seize data from the Democratic Party of the House and reporters. Senators of the Senate Democratic Party also called on former Attorney Generals William P. Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify in Congress about the leak investigation, especially the subpoenas issued to Apple and Microsoft.

In a statement, Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said the company regularly challenged government data requirements and legally notified affected customers as soon as possible.

In this case, the subpoena issued by the federal grand jury contained a confidentiality order signed by a federal justice of the peace, but did not provide information about the nature of the investigation and Apple should understand its intent. Would have been virtually impossible. He said he could get the information he needed without digging into the user’s account. Upon request, Apple limited the information it provided to account subscriber information and did not provide content such as emails or photos.

Microsoft said in a statement that it received a subpoena related to a personal email account in 2017. He said he notified the customer after the gag order had expired and found that he was a member of Congress. In such cases, the company said it would continue to aggressively pursue reforms that impose reasonable restrictions on government confidentiality.

Google declined to comment on whether it received a subpoena related to the House Information Commission’s investigation.

The Justice Department has not publicly commented on Apple’s submission of House intelligence records. In this week’s parliamentary testimony, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the record was seized under a series of policies that had existed for decades, avoiding criticism of the Trump administration’s decision. Was.

In a Justice Department leak investigation, Apple and Microsoft handed over so-called metadata of people who worked in Congress, such as phone records, device information, and addresses. It is not uncommon for the Department of Justice to summon such metadata, because the information is used to disseminate sensitive information whether someone has contacted a member of the media or that person’s work or home account. Because it can be used to see if it was associated with an anonymous account. Information.

Under the ggg decree issued by the authorities in a subpoena, Apple and Microsoft also agreed not to give the information to those requesting it. For apples, the one-year gg order decree was updated in three installments. This is in contrast to Google’s resistance to the subpoena on g decree to hand over data about four Times reporters.

Different answers are mainly due to different relationships between companies and customers. Apple and Microsoft were ordered to hand over data related to their individual accounts, and the subpoena to Google affected corporate customers managed by the contract. The deal provided Google with more concrete grounds to challenge the gag order, lawyers said.

The subpoena to Apple was also more opaque, only asking for information about a series of email addresses and phone numbers, and said the company didn’t know it was related to a parliamentary investigation. In the case of Google, the judiciary It’s clear that the ministry asked the Times for a record. It was clear that the email address belonged to a Times reporter.

Google generally said it doesn’t handle customer information requests for personal accounts and corporate customers differently. However, the company has a strong claim to redirect corporate customers’ data requests based on the Justice Department’s own recommendations.

In a guideline released in 2017, the Justice Department called on the prosecution to ask companies directly for data, not through technology providers.The Justice Department went to Google to seize information about reporters. I tried to avoid the Times. Google didn’t mention whether it used the Justice Department’s guidelines to combat gag orders.

Google said it generated data in 83% of the nearly 40,000 requests for information received from US government agencies in the first half of 2020. Cloud during the same period (including email and web hosting services).

Data demands from law enforcement agencies from American tech companies have more than doubled in the last few years. Facebook said it received about 123,000 data requests from the US government last year. This is an increase from 37,000 in 2015.

According to Apple, in the first half of 2020, US law enforcement agencies received an average of 400 customer data requests per week. That’s more than double that of five years ago. The company’s compliance rate has fluctuated between approximately 80% and 85% over the years.

Authorities are also requesting more account information in each request. According to the company, in the first half of 2020, a U.S. government subpoena or warrant required Apple to provide data on an average of 11 accounts or devices. In the first half of 2015, there were less than three accounts or devices.

Apple limits law enforcement to 25 accounts per request after the government now includes more than 100 accounts in some subpoenas, as the government did in a 2018 leak investigation. He said he asked. According to the company, police did not always obey.

Apple’s former senior lawyer, who spoke on confidentiality, said Apple often challenged subpoenas that included a large number of accounts. It’s not surprising that Apple disagrees with the 2018 Judiciary Summon, but whether the subpoena can be disputed is whether the subpoena-handling paralegal will be promoted to a senior lawyer. I said it depends somehow.

Charlie Savage contributed to the report.

