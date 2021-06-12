Congressman announces bipartisan antitrust bill targeting tech giants such as Amazon and Google | Washington Examiner





The House of Representatives submitted five bipartisan anti-Big Tech bills on Friday aimed at curbing monopoly action by tech giants such as Amazon and Google.

The Antitrust Package, “The Stronger Online Economy: Opportunities, Innovations, and Choices,” consists of five bipartisan bills drafted by members of the House Antitrust Subcommittee. In the markets they control, companies stop prioritizing their products and services and provide more resources to the two federal antitrust agencies.

Each bill has been co-sponsored by several Democrats and Republicans, and more members from both sides of the aisle are expected to support the package in the coming weeks, a subcommittee spokesman said. ..

“Big Tech is exploiting its market advantage to overwhelm its competitors, censor speech and control how we see and understand the world,” said the House Antitrust Commissioner. Ken Bach, the head of the Republican Party of the Society, said. “This law breaks Big Tech’s monopoly that controls what Americans see and say online, fosters an online market that fosters innovation and provides a fair place for American SMEs to compete. There is no option to do nothing. We have to act now. “

Anti-Big Tech Anti-Push Expected Under Biden

Last year, the House Antitrust Subcommittee, led by Rhode Island Democratic Chairman David Siciline, completed a 16-month study of the state of competition in the digital market. It concludes that the “unregulated forces” used by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google do serious harm to consumers, workers, and small business owners.

“Currently, unregulated technology monopolies have too much power over our economy,” Siciline said in a statement on Friday. “They choose winners and losers, We are in a unique position to destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and unemploy people. Our agenda is to level the competition and the wealthiest and most powerful tech monopolies have the same rules. We guarantee you will play with. Like the rest of us. “

In an interview with the Washington Examiner in March, Sicilin said the two areas of disagreement between the parties related to content moderation and a bill that would allow the federal government to completely split big tech companies. Said to do.

Although the bill does not mention online speeches, the House Judiciary Republican Party has accused big tech companies such as Facebook and Amazon of prejudicing and censoring conservatives. How to trample this bias by doing.

Republican leaders in February even said they enjoyed the idea of ​​their party splitting big tech companies to combat unjustified censorship.

“Big Tech routinely suppresses conservative opinions and violates consumer privacy,” said Republican Congressman Lance Gooden of Texas. “We must curb their destructive behavior and protect the constitutional rights of all Americans.”

Legislative packages are likely to be endorsed by anti-monopolyists on both sides of the aisle, but big tech companies and their trade associations say that over-government can overwhelm innovation and hurt consumers. I am resisting by insisting.

The US Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the largest economic group in the United States, and the Center-Left Technology Industry Group, the Progress Council, strongly oppose the antitrust approach.

Many of the bills target big tech companies with a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion and corporate customers with more than 50 million or 100,000 monthly users (such as giant technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google). I will.

“Rather than focusing on business practices, bills targeting specific companies are simply bad policies and are fundamentally unfair,” said Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the American Chamber of Commerce. “There is, and it can be considered unconstitutional.” “In addition, the efforts of these bills to use antitrust laws to replace the regulatory role are equally misguided.”

However, both groups support efforts to provide more funding to government antitrust agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

“Funding more antitrust executors and encouraging data portability is a relatively indisputable idea, but it appears in Amazon Basics branded batteries, Apple’s Find my Phone tool, and Google search results. Banning useful things like Google Maps is an idea that can cause consumer backlash, “says Chamber, CEO of Progress, an advocacy group backed by Amazon, Facebook, and Google. , Adam Kovacevich’s words.

Original location: Congressman announces a bipartisan antitrust bill targeting tech giants like Amazon and Google.

