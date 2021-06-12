Warzone player found a poor enemy killed by his car





Thanks to the hilarious new video, it turns out that Warzone vehicles have a new way to kill unsuspecting players in Battle Royale.

After all, in Call of Duty: Warzone, other players aren’t the most dangerous on the map. It’s not a zombie, it’s actually an in-game vehicle, and one player finds a poor enemy combatant killed by his vehicle.

Warzone is the Activisions Battle Royale of the Call of Duty franchise. Battle Royale is the latest trend in the gaming industry, where many players fight in the arena and fight to be the last one. Warzone is no exception, with a huge map filled with weapons and armor for players to collect and fight against other players. Players, whether squad or alone, must use everything they need to survive the dangers this map shows, from hordes of zombies to what looks like a vicious warzone vehicle.

In the past, it was known that in-game vehicles were bugged out and the player who boarded the vehicle was dared to fly into the air to steer. Thanks to user Taiizor’s post on Reddit, these cars seem to have a whole new way to kill players. In a video posted on Warzone subreddit, a player scoops into an enemy player driving a truck, and the driver appears to bend sideways, trying to climb a small hill. If the truck cannot reach the summit, the driver jumps out of the car and begins to run to hide, but the truck begins to retreat to the driver. It seems that the driver forgot to apply the handbrake.

Warzone vehicles have undergone various changes. Initially, trucks were basically tanks that players could hardly kill inside. Recently, a new meta was developed when players realized that there were very few animations off the track, making it easier to hunt down other players and jump into the final blow. Virtually every match included some players who used this tactic to thin out numbers later in the match and targeted players who rushed to stay in the circle as the circle retreated. .. To combat this meta, Raven Software has reduced the appearance of Warzone vehicles on the Verdansk map.

Thankfully, this kind of death is not a new meta for the game. This time it was just the unlucky Warzone player. Hilarious death and someone recording.

Next: Warzone reportedly returns to WW2 with Call of Duty in 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Taiizor / Reddit

