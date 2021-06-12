Enable a second defense to protect your Google account





Setting a password is no longer enough to secure your online account. With the ever-increasing number of hacking and phishing attacks, it’s more important than ever to have a second line of defense to protect your digital identity from online criminals.

In addition to secure passwords, there are several ways to improve online security. The most common and accessible option is to use multi-factor authentication (MFA).

MFA basically considers passwords to be the primary authentication factor, so additional factors such as a second password, one-time password (OTP), randomly generated code, or biometrics to access your account Means that you will need.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is one of the most common types of MFA offered by most great online services today. Once activated, 2FA prompts you to enter a unique second password. The most common is the form of OTP or code generated using the app to access your account.

Now, even if a hacker or villain can access your password, it will not be able to break into your online account. You also need access to your mobile device to break into your online account.

How to enable 2FA on your Google account.

Enabling 2FA on your Google Account also protects all Google services linked to your main Google account, including Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Photos.

Google’s 2FA feature, called “two-step verification,” allows you to receive a security code via SMS / phone generated at the prompts of your app or Google’s mobile app.

Step 1: While signed in to your Google account, go to your Google My Account page.

Step 2: Select from the menu on the left,[セキュリティ]Go to the page.

Step 3:[Google へのログイン]Below the options you will see the two-step verification process or 2FA status.[2 段階認証]Click the option to enable it and start the setup.

Step 4: On the Two-Step Verification page, you can choose the option to receive a second code. The three options currently offered are Google app prompts, code generation in apps such as Google Authenticator, or voice / text SMS.

Step 5: Select the option you want, receive the code and follow the instructions on the page. Once the settings are complete and you have entered the required details, you will receive a verification code via the option you have selected to help you test your settings for correctness.

Step 6: Return to the Two-Step Verification page and scroll down. Then click the option to generate a “backup code” for your account. This page provides a set of code that you can use in case of an emergency where you do not have access to the verification option you have selected.

Now that your account has two-step verification enabled, you’ll need to enter your password and follow the two-step verification process to access your account each time you log in to a Google service linked to your account.

Subscribe to the Mentha newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now !!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos