WISeKey participates in the launch of the trust





WISeKey Participates in Launch of Trust in Innovation Event Sponsored by Palexpo

Geneva, Switzerland June 11, 2021-WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, joins the launch of a brand new Trust in Innovation today I announced that. A 100% digital event hosted by Palexpo on June 16, 2021.

Understood and Connected: Based on a valuable and influential network, Palexpo expands its knowledge of blockchain, artificial intelligence and quantum computing with the support of the Steering Committee of the Geneva Canton and the Geneva Blockchain Conference. We will start Trust in Innovation for the purpose of doing so. Traceability, compliance, health care and tokenization are important topics to be addressed by the best professionals in their respective fields. The event is supported by reputable private and public institutions in the field, including WISEKey, WeCan, SICPA, CCIG, Canton of Geneva, Taurus Group, Trust Valley and the University of Geneva.

WISeKey has always been a pioneer in innovation in the areas of cybersecurity technology, object authentication and NFTs in Switzerland and globally. Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, said:

Starting at 9am Central European Standard Time on June 16th, the event will focus on some important topics and will be discussed by industry leaders as follows:

Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

Jean-Claude Biver, Hublot Chairman Arthur Touchot, PhillipsSixtine Crutchfield-Tripet, Geneva Business School, Fabian Bocal, Artnet Chief Data Scientist Pierre Maudet, WiSeKey Sebastien’s Chief Digital Conversion Officer

Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

AshokRanadive, CasperlabAmir Sultan Malik Awan, Co-founder and CEO of Rocket BC Muenster Tech Accelerator, CEO, Simon Schwerin, partner Chris Boos of iconomy, WISEKeyRalf P. Gerteis, Co-founder and CEO of ScaleswapJoostVolker, Director of Blockchain

How to restart the economy after a pandemic while protecting the people:

Moderated by WISeKey CEO Carlos Moreira

Pascal Buchner, ITS and CIO Director of IATAMauroPoggia, Conseiller dEtat chargdu DSPSPascalDetemmerman, CEO and co-founder of eLOOP SABenjamin BC. Choppy, Chief Secretary of the Government of Seychelles Geoffrey Lipman, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Murat Seitnepesov, Co-Founder of the SUNx Program, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Caspian Week Forum.Integral Group Chairman Ein Avixu, Guardtime Chief Medical Officer Bahia Salikioti, Philip Morris International Global Agriculture Innovation

See the full program here: https://summit.trustinnovation.com/schedule/

About WISeKey: WISEKey (NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is now using blockchain, AI, IoT to respect humans as a fulcrum of the Internet, and a large digital ID eco of people and things. It is a global cyber security company that develops systems. WISeKey microprocessors protect the wide range of computing that shapes the Internet of Everything today. WISeKey IoT has over 1.5 billion microchip installation bases in almost every IoT sector (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.) there is. WISEKey is uniquely located at the edge of the IoT, as our semiconductors generate large amounts of big data and analyze with artificial intelligence (AI) to help industrial applications predict equipment failures before they occur. I’m in position.

Our technology is trusted by OISTE / WISEKeys Swiss-based Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification in both physical and virtual environments of the Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. To do. WISeKey RoT acts as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions between objects and between objects and people. For more information, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Media and Investor Contact:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Chairman and CEO Phone: +41 22 594 [email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (USA) Contact: Lena CatiThe Equity Group Inc. Tel: +1 212 [email protected]

Disclaimer: This communication contains explicit or implied statements regarding certain forward-looking statements regarding WISEKey International Holding Ltd and its businesses. Such statements include certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as the actual results, financial position, performance or performance of Wisekey International Holding Limited. Future results expressed or implied by may differ materially from performance or performance. –A description of how it looks. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and is not committed to updating any forward-looking statements contained herein as new information, future events, or otherwise. There is none. It is a solicitation for an offer to purchase securities and does not constitute a prospectus for offering in the sense of Article 652a or Article 1156 of the Swiss Obligation Act or a prospectus for listing in the sense of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. There is none. Investors must rely on WISEKey and its securities for their own valuation, including the associated benefits and risks. The information contained herein is not a commitment or statement regarding WISEKey’s future performance and is not dependent on them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos