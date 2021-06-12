Global venture SOSV has just closed a $ 100 million fund to help mature start-ups.





Sean O’Sullivan, the founder of global venture SOSV, has been slowly but steadily building large-scale businesses over the years.

SOSV started out as a family office and invested in OSullivan’s capital after he co-founded the two companies. More funds, including the $ 277 million early stage fund, which closed in 2019 and is currently actively investing.

To complement these funds, the organization has now raised $ 100 million for what is called a “selection fund,” which means that SOSV will maintain a proportional stake in some of its breakaway portfolio companies. Is aimed at.

Thanks to other tools on the market, SOSV has never been a complete stumbling block. Instead, SOSV may set up a special purpose company to reinvest in the specific start-ups it supports. However, according to OSullivan, these are relatively small SPVs, estimated to be less than $ 2 million in size. According to him, the new fund will issue checks from $ 2 million to $ 5 million, up to $ 10 million, or up to 10% of the fund, in accordance with the SOSV agreement with investors.

Indeed, the new fund gives startups more reason to work with SOSV. SOSV tends to pay seed checks to first-time founders.

He points to Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Alibaba, pointing out that without them the landscape would look quite different. He says he experienced this phenomenon himself when he co-founded the company (NetCentric) after MapInfo. “People were lining up for investment,” he says. “It was very easy to raise money without a business plan. Nowadays, we don’t even need a business plan.”

That does not mean that SOSV will be positively impacted on all transactions. SOSV has been successful in betting on new entrepreneurs, for example, one of the first investors in FormLabs. For example, a company’s valuation is currently $ 2 billion. We also helped Uber’s 2018 bike-sharing startup, JUMP. By current standards, a $ 100 million fund is small. SOSV has billions of dollars and could compete with players who are issuing larger checks to younger companies faster than ever in the venture capital world.

OSullivan agrees that it is not a ridiculous concern. He says he actually saw a sharp elbow only this week. Companies that O’Sullivan refused to mention as some of the $ 100 million or more rounds are coming together are reluctant to make room for startup Series B or A investors to meet certain equity criteria. T.

O’Sullivan says former investors have tolerated. “They are giving us a multi-billion dollar valuation,” he explained, adding that SOSVs generally prefer to hold shares through IPOs, “secondary from existing investors. I’m trying to buy it. “

Still, he suggests you don’t have to worry about SOSV. Former investors were on the move, but Mr. O’Sullivan said, “Most of the time, there is enough investment for the former investors.”

He also calls it a “good protocol for late-stage investors.” [to make room] If they want us to continue to introduce us to the deal. “

In other words, SOSV has a kind of leverage, whether the fund is small or not.

