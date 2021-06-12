If you like tech, here are three innovative Penny stocks to watch this summer





Tech Penny shares continue to show momentum

Penny stocks appear to be getting hotter with the arrival of summer. During this period of trading, Penny stocks are stimulating with rising volatility, but trading volumes are declining (summer slump). Between May and October, many investors frequently use small cap stocks as a means of short-term trading. This financial strategy is used to keep the portfolio growing, as large cap stocks typically slow or consolidate during this period.

Over the past year, several specific sectors have achieved remarkable results. This includes industries such as ESG stocks and biotechnology stocks. It is not surprising that both continue to grow during a period of high innovation. This is evidence that investors are interested in new related technologies.

In addition, with new products being announced daily, the tech industry is constantly evolving and the need to update existing products is always clear. There are several similar factors to consider when creating a penny stock watchlist.

Trade Tech Penny Stocks Now

First, speculation is a major component of stock prices. Stock prices can rise (or fall) if analysts are confident that the company will perform well in the next quarter, along with the company’s announcement. This shows that the investment is not always based on the company’s current financial situation. Forward-looking statements and press releases are also key to keeping your company’s profile up to date.

Second, confidence is essential in trading Penny stock. Due to its high volatility, ups and downs are common. As long as proper research is done, you should stick to your trading goals and strategies as much as possible. And emotions should not be disturbed by either. As investors, we need to rely on strategies and trade only when the numbers make sense.

Finally, keeping up with market trends is an important foundation for Penny Equity Traders. Trends can change from year to year, month to month, and sometimes weekly. It all depends on recent news and government policy.

For example, when it comes to environmental regulations, we are witnessing major changes. This is closely tied to new laws and policies that target companies to change their methods. What this means is that environmental penny stocks have the potential to grow next year.

Technology has been a popular trend over the past year and has arrived this year. As a sector, this market thrives on competition. Companies in this area are always looking to create the best new products, software, or new technologies. This creates an environment that creates a high degree of innovation and creativity.

And technology is perfect for Penny stock investors looking for high volatility in a short period of time. However, risks should always be taken into account and should always be investigated in advance. With all this in mind, here are three innovative technology Penny stocks to watch in the summer of 2021.

Three Tech Penny Stocks for Summer 2021 Watchlist

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Color Star Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is a company specializing in both the entertainment and education industries. The company covers many of the industry’s leading technologies and operates through a wholly owned subsidiary. This includes Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc.

The educational software provides easy-to-access and intuitive online educational technology services for those who use it. During the pandemic, such services are very popular. And hopefully Covid will end, but it may be a perennial favorite when it comes to online education.

On June 11, CSCW announced a strategic cooperation plan to develop NFT integration in collaboration with Movie Planet LLC and Youa Group. This transaction not only leverages new blockchain technology, but also works to develop new technology for use in film, video, music copyrights and concerts. This cooperation will allow more viewers to buy and collect Hollywood movies and television. Both NFT and blockchain technology will be developed for use in the Hollywood Film Festival and International Film Festival databases.

“We are very much looking forward to the new opportunities that come from this cooperation and we believe that this cooperation will bring many benefits to us and our investors.”

Color Star CEO Luke Lou

It’s not a big deal for CSCW in itself, but it does provide a backbone to validate Color Star’s breakthrough technology. Innovation and creativity are key in the technology sector. For this reason, investors are always welcome to try to keep up with the times. However, it’s up to you whether this is worth paying attention to the CSCW stock.

Ideanomics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Ideanomics is a penny stock that has been covered countless times over the past few months. One of the main reasons for this is the breadth of its customer base and business model. Sometimes it’s beneficial to stick to one niche, but sometimes it’s better to do the opposite. In some situations, Ideanomics is working globally in the fusion of financial services and other industries dealing with technological disruption.

The IDEX Mobility Team is part of a company that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by large commercial fleet operators. This is done through the purchase, lending and leasing services we provide to our customers. This year alone, EVs have become so popular that IDEX sees great potential here. Meanwhile, IDEX’s financial arm, known as Ideanomics Capital, is investing in new fintech solutions and businesses.

Today, IDEX has finally announced the complete acquisition of US Hybrid, a distributor and manufacturer of electric vehicle parts. This is a major milestone for the company in line with its mission to use EV technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vehicles.

Again, the popularity of EVs this year and last year cannot be exaggerated. Many investors believe that the future will be environmentally friendly as President Biden strongly promotes renewable energy. IDEX is not a top player in the EV market, but is seeking to acquire a very specific area of ​​the electric vehicle industry.

“Today, we are pleased to work with Ideanomics and its subsidiaries to announce this important order from GEP.

Ideanomics has emerged as a true driving force in the commercial EV sector with a synergistic ecosystem of technologies and solutions that cover the entire electrification value chain. I would like to continue to utilize that strength in the future. ”

Dr. Gordon Abbas Gudarji, CEO of US Hybrid

This transaction should help integrate the Ideanomics business model more vertically. Access to US Hybrid technology has allowed IDEX to begin expanding its business. Given this, are IDEX stocks on the notable list of Penny stocks?

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)

The last tech stock on this list is Sonim Technologies Inc. As a company, we are a leader in the mobile communications solutions market. This enables the operation of communication systems and new technologies for task workers in various industries. It creates innovative devices that can save clients money in the long run through effective communication.

Specifically, we produce rugged phones and laptops for fieldwork. Being in this particular area of ​​the industry, some believe that recent profits have correlated with rising BB stocks. SONM is not necessarily a meme stock, but it may be related to BlackBerry Ltd. due to its industry.

In recent months, SONM has shifted internally and reorganized its board of directors. This is done to better position the company for future growth. Promoting Robert Tirva to a new COO position makes other members of the board optimistic about the changes under his new role.

Restructuring is always important to investors. This allows companies to shift their business model and think about what they can do next with new ideas. It won’t change much in the future, but it’s an exciting time for Sonim Technologies. With this in mind, are SONM stocks worth paying attention to now?

Will Tech Penny shares continue to gain momentum?

Given all this information, what do you think of Tech Penny shares? There is always exciting news to consider when it comes to investing, as innovation is driven rapidly by technology.

If you’re planning to invest in Penny stock for the summer, it’s important to create a technology-focused watchlist. This isn’t an exhaustive list of tech penny stocks, but it should help you get on the right track. With this in mind, can tech penny stocks continue to gain momentum?

