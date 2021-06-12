Seven mysterious models of iPhone 13 found on the regulation list





According to a product file recently added to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) database, the iPhone 13 lineup could contain up to seven individual models. However, it does not face previous reports that there are four iPhone 13 devices, similar to the iPhone 12 lineup.

As AppleInsider discovered, the filings are labeled “Apple” models of smartphones. ” A single EEC system application includes model numbers A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. These codes represent a total of seven products, but I’m guessing some are variations of the same product.

For future consumer devices, such fillings are mandatory before they become available for purchase. Filing instructions often reveal hidden specifications and other product details.

For this new Apple list, the description states that the smartphone is running “software version iOS 14”. AppleInsider says this information confirms that the list applies to “future iPhone 13 series variations,” but is more skeptical for several reasons.

First, the iPhone 13 is expected to ship with iOS 15 installed instead of iOS 14. Future software updates aren’t publicly available yet, but developers can use iOS 15 Beta. Every year, Apple prepares the latest iOS for the latest iPhone launch, and there’s no reason to doubt that it will change this fall.

Second, the releases of a total of seven iPhone 13 models are not totaled. According to most rumors so far, there are four iPhone 13 models of the same size, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Is to do.

The three additional model numbers can be applied to storage variations, but there are almost certainly more storage variations across the lineup. Each of the four iPhone 13 sizes has at least three storage options, making 12 models. That was before considering the possibility that the iPhone 13 would offer 1TB of storage.

In other words, put a grain of salt in the EEC stuffing. I think it’s more official than Twitter leaks and other internet rumors, but I can’t find the file Apple Insider describes for confirmation.

Fortunately, for those looking for more reliable iPhone 13 information, it’s possible that the production season, the period during which Apple manufactures phones and keeps them in stock before the release date, is approaching. This means that within the next few months, you may see more reliable regulatory submissions, accessories, marketing materials, or the actual footage of the surface of your iPhone in the future online.

Assuming the iPhone 13 release date follows Apple’s precedent, at least one size should be on the shelf on the fourth Friday of September 2021. It will be September 24. Apple explains why the staggered release I didn’t confirm it, but it’s a pandemic.

Based on previous rumors and reports, the iPhone 13 is expected to feature a smaller notch (probably Touch ID in the display) and a faster A15 Bionic chip. In addition, all four iPhone 13 models will feature sensor shift stabilization and new computational photography features such as astrophotography and portrait mode video. The iPhone 13 Pro model is expected to offer a 120Hz display, which is a very welcome upgrade.

