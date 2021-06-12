Where Google Adverts Search for Insights





Lorraine Touhill noticed that he was reviewing a pamphlet on a new degree called International Marketing a week before applying to the Faculty of Engineering in his native Ireland. With a one-year study abroad promise, math masters replaced engineering with marketing.

A last-minute shift thirty years ago smashed the hearts of her father, a math teacher, but changed her life. After studying at Dublin City University and studying abroad in Spain for a year, she was on the path to becoming Google’s Chief Marketing Officer. $ 5 billion.

I started the course and never looked back, Twohill said.

Background Age: 49 Education: Dublin City University, International Marketing and Language Family: Married and having two children First job: Organize shelves at a local grocery store in Carlow, Ireland Country Girls , By Edna O’Brien. Colum McCann’s book “Let the Great World Spin”. Pet Project: Ride a Cycle for Survival Bike to raise money to earn a PhD. A one-year student to study rare cancers. WomenWill is a program initiated by Google women to provide digital skills to 50 million women. Hobbies: Walking with friends, board games, Peloton and family basketball Neither of them are morning people, so I got up at 7:30 in the morning.

A few years after graduating, Twohill joined Opodo, a travel agency in the dot-com era, where he bought early digital ads on Google and was a search engine startup. When Google invited her to the office, she arrived hoping to discuss her Opodos account. Instead, she found herself in a series of interviews, but she led to an almost rejected job offer.

I got a great job, but there was another offer that looked like a much bigger job, she talked about the 2003 opportunity. But I’ve witnessed an AdWords genius.

In 2009, Twohill moved to the United States to lead Google’s global marketing. As her responsibilities increased, she formed a team to support her at work and at home, including a doctor who could call and email at any time.

That support became important when Mr. Touhill noticed blackening of his urine while traveling abroad in 2016. Her doctor told her that she had a rare and deadly cancer, stage 2. I advised her to go to the hospital where she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer immediately. She underwent surgery two weeks later.

I was very, very lucky, she says, and note that most people don’t get bile duct cancer until stage 4.

She said she hasn’t had cancer for five years now and has been more likely to delegate work since then. Her team is now focusing on promoting the benefits Google offers, as company headlines often emphasize issues such as recent sexual harassment scandals, controversies over AI practices, and antitrust proceedings. ..

The commercial, which flowed during the Academy Awards, reflected a Google designer who grew up with hearing-impaired parents. He explained how to use an automatic subtitling tool in a video chat to introduce his mother and father to his newborn grandchildren.

I want to do a job that makes people feel something, not just think or do something. Empathy is very important to me.

Her four most trusted advisors are:

Sundar Pichai

Chief Executive Officer of the Alphabet.

When Pichai was the product leader for Google Chrome, Twohill worked with him to market to promote the spread of Internet browsers. Debuting in 2009, a television commercial starring Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber has made Chrome the world’s leading browser with a 65% market share.

Sundar saw first-hand the role that marketing could play by placing us on the table, she said.

Over the years, Pichai has provided her with valuable advice, he said, with the team able to handle the rest.

She said she was very happy because she was able to concentrate her time and energy, especially when she returned to work after cancer.

Jane Rosenthal

Chief Executive Officer of Tribeca Enterprises LLC

When Touhill moved to the United States, she didn’t know much outside of work. She met Ms. Rosenthal at a Google event, and they were connected as mothers working as business owners.

Rosenthal, a lifelong friend, often gives Touhill the advice she calls a working mother. They often share stories about their children and work, and in the process discuss how to become a good mother and a successful manager.

She once consulted Rosenthal when she was discussing whether to go on a trip for work while her children were doing something special at home.

Shell advises me: Mr. Tuhill said he should be there for an important moment. She encouraged me and said, “I can’t go because I need to be here.” T.

Steve Stout

Founder / CEO of Translation Enterprises Inc. and UnitedMasters LLC

Twohill met Stoute while attending a Google event with clients and partners. She was a veteran in the music industry and kept in touch with entrepreneurs.

Irish Touhill grew up without an understanding of African-American culture. Agency Stoute, whose translations advise brands on the subtle differences in hip-hop culture, helped to deepen their knowledge of black history.

He almost became my teacher, Twohill said. Steve will understand me, Lorraine, it’s not just about fighting for women. You have to fight for black women. You have to fight for the race. You have to fight for others.

She also appreciates Stoute for appreciating Google’s marketing efforts.

He blames me, she said. He’ll email me, Bravo, or you might have worked harder there.

Nikesh Arora

Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks

In 2001, Arora attended a birthday party for Touhill and her best friend, who worked with the telecommunications company. Arora spent many nights with Twohills’ father and she was grateful.

Three years later, Arora joined Google, where he was vice president of the European business before moving to the United States, where he was CEO of the company from 2011 to 2014. Palo Alto Networks.

Like Pichai, Arora advises Touhill to choose what to spend his time at work. He also delved into her the importance of successful recruitment.

She says one of the best things he did on Google was the bench he built and hired. He taught me to hire senior talent who haven’t learned at work. Work grows into talent. I always hire someone who will ultimately challenge me and bring me complementary skills.

