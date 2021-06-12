The iPhone dominates Android in North America, but I didn’t know this was so bad – BGR





In April we reported new sales data from Counterpoint Research. Not only did Apple’s iPhone 12 series sell like pancakes, but the latest Counterpoint Research Market Pulse report shows that it helped Apple win the six spots of the time. Published the top 10 list of the world’s best-selling smartphone models in January 2021.

In addition, the pipeline has a whole generation of enthusiastic Apple fans, with teens implying that loyalty to the brand has settled early on and things will probably stay the same. That said, according to a recent survey of more than 7,000 teens by Piper Sandler, Apple’s flagship product has significant brand loyalty among the demographics, 88% of which are now. I own an iPhone. And a little more, 90% expect the next phone to own an iPhone as well. This brings a new report from CUJO AI, a network intelligence software company based in El Segundo, California. This report takes a closer look at the iPhone-Android battle and highlights, among other things, how strong iPhone loyalty is among smartphone owners. ..

Broadly speaking, according to the report’s authors, the data they surveyed included “1 billion connected devices in the 15 months from January 2020 to April 2021. Overall. Includes dozens of different IoT devices that make up the current smart home ecosystem, how social market conditions, changing popularity, and how pandemics have affected the use of smart devices in consumer home networks. . “

Looking at iOS devices about six months after the release of the iPhone 12 series, here’s a snapshot of iOS’s popularity in North America as of April 2021: According to this report, the most popular iOS devices and their respective market shares include the iPhone 11. Shows (14%), iPhone XR (10.4%), iPhone 7 (6.3%), and how they are categorized in the form of graphs in the CUJO AI report.

“In May, new iOS devices accounted for 72% of new mobile devices. This short-term fluctuation is likely due to the release of the new iPhone SE 2 model. Budget iPhones are quite a few. Overall, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) was the fourth most popular iOS model as of April 2021 and was used by 3.7% of iOS users. Followed by the latest flagship device, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Now let’s see the difference between the images on Android devices.

“The Samsung Galaxy S9 was the most used Android phone in 2.7% of the market, and the Samsung Galaxy A10 was a close second with 2.61% of Android users,” the report continues. “Currently, Samsung’s latest flagship Android device, the Galaxy S21, makes up nearly 1% of the mobile Android device ecosystem. Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is the most popular with over 2.5% adoption. It’s one of the Android devices. “

One of the nice things about both device ecosystems is the fact that CUJO data also shows that there are very few “lifespan” devices. However, the CUJO AI database actively uses over 7,000 different Android device models, while iOS has only 56 models. “When talking about Android security, it’s important to note that some vendors provide more information about security practices than others. For example, Samsung still supports devices. It’s easy to identify, and it also clearly tells you how long the new Samsung Android device will be supported. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many other vendors of Android mobile phones and tablets. Hmm.”

