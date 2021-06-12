Why you won’t regret buying a PS5 – Leaders feature





One reader defends criticisms of Sony, such as the cost of first-party games, and explains how the PS5 helped a difficult year.

I wrote a similar Readers Feature a while back, but given the amount of sticks Sony has at the moment, I disagree and myself as to why I’m happy with the PlayStation 5. I think I need to give my personal opinion.

As a lucky person who owned both an Xbox and a PlayStation 4 in the previous generation, I was always open to choosing one of the two next-generation options. In the end, it wasn’t a big choice. Even before the disastrous consequences, I’m not particularly interested in Halo and there’s no other new content on the horizon, so Microsoft will catch up again with respect to exclusive content. It looked like.

It was easy for me when Sony announced the Astro Bot and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which were my favorite two franchises of the PlayStation 4 era.

For me, the PlayStation 5 was a treat. Id frankly had a terrifying year. Thanks to COIVD, I was not alone in this regard. Downtime was sometimes annoying (me and my wife, and) because I had to provide childcare not only to my child, but also to my niece and nephew, which was compatible with full-time work and after the nursery was closed. Both her sister and husband work for the NHS). ..

But games were my means of escapism in this era. In addition to dealing with the pandemic and the difficulties that accompany it, my brother died suddenly in his 40s. This is not a crying story. I realize I’ve probably spent a lot worse time than myself lately, and I know how lucky I am to be able to spend a fair amount of money on being essentially extravagant. It’s just that the PlayStation 5 will be fun in the year.

So far, I have no regrets. I’m not saying Sony is under criticism. It’s far from perfect. They are, first and foremost, large global companies, and the decisions they make are made by generating as much profit as possible. But don’t even think for a moment that something is different on your Xbox or Nintendo. Personally, I’m happy with the purchase so far. Also, I think some criticisms are unjustified.

Accept some of the U-turn backlash against making certain games, such as God of War, transgenerational. I think Sony should be frank and honest, not deceived, by making a fuss about believing in the console generation. At the same time, it’s also purely business and not alienating the player base. ..

Wouldn’t it be nice if these games were only PlayStation 5? Of course, we know that day will come. And for now, I’m happy to be able to play the best versions of these games. For example, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Control both look great with ray tracing turned on.

We’re also very skeptical that the PlayStation 4 will be able to achieve the levels of graphics performance revealed in recent Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. I think the PlayStation 4 version of the game is likely to be very different from the PlayStation 5 version.

Some of the more legitimate criticisms I feel are the prices of first-party Sony games. Frankly, £ 70 is a ridiculous price. In my calculations, it’s a 40% increase from the previous average of 50 cases. On the other hand, consumers have to take some responsibility. It wasn’t long ago that both video game consumers and industry insiders said that AAA games needed to be priced in order to be sustainable.

But now that Sony has done this, people are not happy. I also imagine that the price increase for these mostly single-player titles may be a reaction to the frankly low-key revenue generated by microtransactions. By default, it points to the Game Pass. But why can’t Sony keep up? But personally, I want to pay more for better games, claiming that Microsoft is now making better single-player games than Sony. I think few people do it.

You don’t have to accept these prices. Shop, go and buy second-hand goods.

For example, I recently purchased three games: Sackboy, Demon’s Souls, and Godfall.

I bought both Sackboy and Godfall from CeX for 76. Since then, I’ve completed Sackboy and, frankly, haven’t enjoyed Godfall, so I’ve exchanged or sold both. I sold Sackboy for 35 and got 18 for Godfall. Demon’s Souls, which I got at 30 on the Facebook Marketplace, is still playing.

I paid a total of 106 for all three games and was able to return 53 in cash or trade-in credits. It currently costs 181 to purchase these games via PSN. This is a significant increase.

Sony may be doing the wrong thing with some decisions, but I don’t think we can criticize recent first-party content. Last year, Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Sack. Boy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astrobot, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, and now Ratchet & Clank: There was a lift apartment.

Indeed, most of these games are generational games, or mostly PlayStation 4 games. Also, games like Godfall, Bugsnax and Destruction AllStars are by no means great. Nonetheless, there are more hits than mistakes, representing a far more promising start for this generation to me than previous generations.

For me, being an early adopter makes logical and financial sense. I might say I’m angry, pointing out that for games you have to fork 450 and 70. For me, in order to buy a PlayStation 5, I had to sell the PlayStation 4 first. Sold with some games and is now close to 200.

If I had been waiting for the PlayStation 5 to drop for more than a year, I would never get this amount. Id was probably lucky to get half of that. For myself, and for many others, owning both a PlayStation 4 and 5 makes little sense.

The purchase of PlayStation 5 and other consoles promises not only here but also in the future. So far, I’m already happy, but I know the situation is only improving.

