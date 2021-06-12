VA integrates augmented reality technology across sites and treatments





The Veterans Affairs Department, which is committed to innovation in healthcare delivery, is deploying immersive augmented reality technology that allows patients to be taken to museums, beaches, and elsewhere without leaving the hospital bed.

Augmented reality (XR) is a comprehensive term that includes virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Each has its own way of essentially extending or simulating the world that humans experience with the help of wearable headsets. Last fall, the Veterans Affairs Department launched the XR Network. It provides these emerging technologies for veterans across the United States to embark on sessions to treat challenges such as post-traumatic stress disorders, anxiety, depression and chronic pain. VHA currently has more than 50 sites that utilize XR and more than 200 VA employees are actively involved in the XR network.

This week, the agency confirmed plans to lead the network to a multi-site quality improvement pilot for the first time.

The pilot’s goal is to determine the usefulness of VR in fall risk assessment, neurological risk assessment, palliative care, treatment use, acute and / or chronic pain management, and anxiety. VHA’s Emerging Technology Clinical Expert emailed Nextgov on Friday.

VA’s front-line staff, researchers, healthcare professionals, and external stakeholders from other institutions, as well as the academic and private sectors are involved in the network and are growing steadily. Prior to that, the XR initiative was siled across a huge organization. Broadly speaking, participants aim to support the expansion of XR within the enterprise and support the facility at every stage of the project in progress.

So far, nearly 300 sessions have been completed using this technology as a kind of distraction tool to treat patient pain, stress, boredom, restlessness and help relaxation, according to a recent announcement by VA. did. Those suffering from pain had a 61% decrease in intensity and 100% of the participating veterans felt that sensation diminished using it to help restlessness. Of these veterans, 67% showed an increase in calm and supportive behavior.

These specific sessions have been completed in [the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System]Bailey explained, in Asheville, North Carolina. Other sites are also moving this into the hands of veterans. According to her, the VA facility in Reno, Nevada has completed over 200 sessions of pain, mood improvement, and functional movements.

A one-page pager created by the VHA Innovation Ecosystem shared with Nextgov gives a glimpse of its immersion therapy work unfolding in Asheville. The current program gives veterans nearly a dozen virtual reality options to choose from, including walking in the woods and along the beach, exploring museums, and shooting snowmen at goals. It offers. Other options are under development. In some cases, the immersive feeling of VR helped veterans reduce the use of opioids to relieve discomfort, the document states.

Nextgov also reviewed some of the anonymized patient data collected in this task and captured hundreds of different engagements using the XR and qualitative statements provided by veterinarians about their technology experience. did.

It takes me to another reality, where everything feels more free, one said.

Some were skeptical that the pain was completely relieved, but Heap said the experience was a great distraction from what he felt before treatment. For some, My memory was revived and some stress was relieved. One veteran reported nausea from the experience, but many other veterans sought to increase the chances of incorporating it into their treatment.

Another pointed out that it was like watching a good movie that I didn’t want to end.

The XR Network plans a full-participation virtual meeting at the end of the month and pilots in the first multiple locations to investigate multiple inpatient and outpatient use cases.

The pilot will be deployed in 11 different VA medical centers, Bailey said. This includes facilities in Virginia, California, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and more. Veteran and clinician feedback is gathered on how this technology supports fall risk assessment, neurological risk assessment of life-threatening illnesses, and pain and stress relief. Stakeholders use headsets with a variety of use case-based software.

Clinicians are trained in the use of VR and are provided with appropriate infection control guidance, standardized document templates for patient health records, and guides to help answer questions related to running VR pilots in institutions. , Says Bailey.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos