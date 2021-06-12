Google Chrome updates needed to avoid annoying security flaws





Google has released an update for the Chrome browser for Windows and Mac users. Internet giants strongly recommend that users apply updates as soon as possible. This update contains 14 security fixes, including zero-day security flaws, which, if unchecked, make your system vulnerable to attack. Google has categorized these fixes as important, high, and medium importance.

Windows and Mac users browsing the Internet with a Chrome browser should make sure they are using version 91.0.4472.101. To make sure you’re using the latest build of Chrome, launch your browser and click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.[設定]Go to[Chrome について]Click. From there, you can view your Chrome version number and refresh your browser if it didn’t update automatically in the background.

If you don’t update your browser right away, Google should push updates to users within days or weeks, the company said in a blog.

One of the listed security vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-30551, is related to a flaw in Windows 10 that Microsoft recently patched with the latest OS update.

“The Chrome vulnerability CVE-2021-30551 patched today is also targeted by the same attacker,” said Shane Huntley, director of Google Software Engineering, in a Twitter post. It was. Vulnerability by CVE-2021-33742. In the latest Chrome update release notes, Google described the CVE-2021-30551 vulnerability as “type confusion in V8.”

The vulnerability was first discovered on June 4, and Google states that it “knows that the CVE-2021-30551 exploit actually exists.” Chrome relies on the JavaScript-based V8 rendering engine for its browsers, and rendering is also common in competing browsers based on the Chromium project, including Microsoft’s Edge.

Even if you’re not using Google Chrome, you still need to make sure you’re running the latest release from the browser of your choice. Most browsers that use Chromium for rendering also list the Chromium version number. Users should carefully check if the patch is available in the browser of their choice.For example, if you are using Microsoft Edge, launch your browser[バージョン情報]Go to the page. It shows the browser version number and the option to update to the latest version if you are not using the latest release. You can follow similar steps for Opera, Brave, and others based on Chromium.

According to Bleeping Computer, this is Chrome’s sixth zero-day exploit in 2021.

