Why Google is interested in SaaS Start-Up Vault





Google’s sudden interest in professional ethics startups is consistent with the expulsion of AI ethics researchers

Workplace ethics and behavior are essential elements of an organization’s prosperity. Enterprises have a wide range of problems, from occasional violations to serious policy violations. To keep employees safe, strengthen cooperation, comply with industry standards, and limit litigation, it is important to respond quickly to inappropriate behavior. The London-based Vault platform not only developed a set of SaaS tools to solve this problem, based on the idea of ​​solving the problem of fraud in the workplace, but also attracted Google’s attention.

It is backed by Google’s Gradient Ventures as a lead investor in a huge $ 8.2 million Series A investment, along with Illuminate Financial, Kindred Capital and Angular Ventures. Founded in 2018, the Vault Platform is on the path to revolutionizing businesses of all sizes to manage internal ethics and integrity issues. In 2019, Vault raised $ 4.2 million in seed funding led by Kindred Capital, Angular Ventures and other investors.

Why Vault? (Source: Vault Platform)

In the past, Google has acquired and invested in many start-ups that have proven to be beneficial to the organization. But this time it’s different. The investment in Gradient Ventures was made when top AI ethics researchers blamed Google for unethical practices. That’s why the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) conducted a survey of Google’s labor practices. However, this investment may look like a calculated move on the part of Google. Vault provides large enterprises and large enterprises with a suite of SaaS tools, along with staff tools for reporting issues. Data and analytics are integrated into the platform to support a wide range of customer audit and compliance requirements.

In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Neta Meidav ​​said Gradient Venture is interested in the potential of AI to further improve Vault’s SaaS-based reporting tools. In addition to the overall mission of modernizing traditional reporting tools, such as a hotline for employees to identify behavioral risks in the workplace.

To encourage staff to report concerns that may hesitate for a variety of reasons, Vaults’ existing platform feature “Go Together” consists of an escrow system that allows users to report errors to their internal organizations. .. To extend the capabilities of this feature, Vault can incorporate NLP (Natural Language Processing) to identify potentially problematic behaviors that can affect the entire team or department. I’m trying to do it.

The surprising fact is that Vault is located on an AWS server instead of Google Cloud.

The Vault platform also helps address whistleblower incidents while maintaining compliance and effectiveness. This helps establish a secure channel for employees to be open and honest without fear of retaliation, whether anonymous or by name. If a fraud investigator wants to talk to a whistleblower personally but wants to remain anonymous, he can do so without jeopardizing the safety of his employment. In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced new rules in its whistleblower program with the aim of increasing both the level of compensation and transparency of the process. The EU Whistleblower Protection Directive requires large companies with more than 250 employees to deploy whistleblower solutions by the end of December 2021, which is expected to increase demand for “TrustTech” compliance solutions. If the hint leads to a successful enforcement action and the fine exceeds $ 1 million,% and 30% of the fine under the SEC program. Whistleblowers were awarded $ 28 million in the corruption case of a Panasonic avionics consultant.

What really sets Vault apart is that it’s not just about digitizing existing legacy processes. The focus is on leveraging technology to enable employees to speak forward in a safe way. Although the platform is targeted at enterprises, its early customer base includes numerous scale-ups, including names such as Airbnb, Lemonade, OVO Energy, and G2. Vault plans to expand its team further after the end of Series A as the next step in growth.

But Vault is not without fair competition. After the pandemic, incidents such as sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination have changed from concealment to openness, and work ethic and behavior are moving in different directions. People are taking more action than ever, inspired by the move to report unethical behavior in the workplace. As a result, many companies have realized that they need to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach that includes both shareholder and social needs, as well as legal compliance. AllVoices, Hootsworth YC-backed start-ups such as Whispli and Spot are all playing in the same area. Competition will continue to intensify as mandatory workplace reporting procedures continue to grow.

The migration of employees from offices to virtual chat rooms has led enterprises to rely on third-party applications to monitor their virtual workplaces. Companies need to be involved in the well-being of their employees in the workplace, and monitoring apps doesn’t solve the problem, but it helps to alleviate it to some extent. This may not be the perfect solution to the problem of heightened workplace ethics, but for better or for worse, startups like Vault can expose more vulnerabilities in the workplace.

Ritika Sagar is currently pursuing a PDG for journalism at St. Xavier's in Mumbai. She is a journalist and spends her time playing video games and analyzing the evolution of the world of technology.

