Women in Tech: “Diversity Brings Innovation-No doubt”





A Research study by the National Center for Women & Information Technology found that gender diversity has certain advantages in the technology environment, giving it the opportunity to hold on and move forward longer. But is that enough?

Four years ago, we launched a series of diversity aimed at attracting the attention of the most inspirational and powerful women in the tech scene. Today I would like to meet Jen Langdon, Cloudflare’s Director of Engineering.

Todays Woman in Tech: Cloudflare Engineering Director Jen Langdon

Jennifer Langdon is Cloudflare’s Director of Engineering. She has over 15 years of experience helping set up high-tech companies on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. An employee of the founder, she is passionate about disruptive technology, offering complex operations programs, expanding high-growth companies, diversity, leadership and mentoring.

As Engineering Director of Cloudflare in London, she focuses on how the company innovates its security portfolio to protect both networks of customers.

When did you become interested in technology?

At the age of 18, I didn’t understand what technology was. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my degree. I remember going to the employment section. What do they like to do? I said I like solving difficult problems, I like math, I like really difficult problems. Computer science was not given as an option. It is not even given as an option. They said you should be a teacher or a lawyer. Both are well-known careers, but neither suits me. That’s why I majored in economics.

In the first year, I found a software house where I could work part-time. By the time I got my degree, I worked 35 hours a week and continued to get my degree. It was hard to work with, but I wanted to learn as much as I could about software development. Fortunately, there was a senior who liked my curiosity and he taught me for two years. I found my mission.

How did you finish your career path?

It wasn’t straight-as mentioned above, computer science wasn’t really what I was aware of. Sure, it has never been advertised or offered as an option at my school. So I was so worried that I thought I was pretty good at it, so I majored in economics. I remember that I was really lacking in excitement. I was fortunate enough to come across a job at the software house and learn about technology and software, and this learning went on for years.

Did you get help from your family and friends? Do you have a role model?

When it comes to the early community, I was fortunate enough to have a strong friendship group. I clearly remember having to explain to some of my friends what I was doing and why I was interested in technology. I’ve been playing Premiership Rugby as a Saracen since I was 15 years old, and I feel that this group has made me a strong woman and the one I want to be. Girls don’t play rugby !? Yes, we did, did, and were pretty good.

Having a technology community is very important. I have been instructed by Mary Keane Dawson for many years. She is a leading woman in digital transformation and a great role model.

Has anyone tried to impede learning and progress in your professional life?

My grandmother was quite dissatisfied when I said I was thinking about switching degrees. She didn’t understand what I was doing or what our field was. She promised me to get a bachelor’s degree in economics and then said she would support my choice. She was faithful to the word about support, but couldn’t understand it.

It’s all about people and makes them grow to their best.

Jennifer’s day

He is Im Engineering Director at Cloudflare in London and is responsible for several software engineering teams. We work closely with our product partners to be part of our security portfolio, including front-line platforms (all HTTP requests that Cloudflare handles, over 28 million HTTP requests per second at peak times). It is also responsible for firewalls and WAFs. This is how you configure your product for protection.

My typical day is to balance the way teams drive innovation to drive new products faster, while keeping customers and networks safe.

What are you most proud of in your career?

various! Before joining Cloudflare, I was the COO of a tech company, but I had a good retirement and felt very good and learned a lot. It’s all about people and makes them grow to their best.

Also, as a woman who is the engineering director of Cloudflare at EMEA, I’m proud of it.

Why are there so few women in the technology industry?

I don’t have the opportunity to do computer science myself, so I go back to college and start doing this. My experience is no longer transmitted. I think it’s getting better with tremendous momentum. Organizations such as STEM, STEMETTES, and Girls Who Code promote and guide young women with whom I have worked extensively. We give women the opportunity in the field of technology. This translates into a huge and important cultural part of technology. We all have a big role to play here.

Can you list some of the women’s challenges (or obstacles) that you face technically?

Balance. Balance of work and life. I have three young children. I have high expectations for my career. I always thought so. I think a lot of people can sympathize with it, but I’m afraid this could hurt you. As a female executive, balancing home and work is a constant struggle. And the new obstacles associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ignored. As a result, homeschooling now has a very different beast.

Do you speak out when you are sitting at the table? Do you think you are grateful? you should.

Will our world be different if more women work at STEM?

There is no doubt that diversity will bring about innovation. It gives our team a critical and diverse mindset. It also creates the culture we need to provide, but we are looking for the best talent, which means we need to adapt as an operational culture. To create this prosperous environment, it is important not only to seek diversity, but also to actively invest in it. That’s how we work to reach this equal competitive condition for everyone.

The debate about diversity is gaining momentum. How long does it take to get the results of the current discussion?

We are already, but there is still a way. My own staff group is diverse and I feel the rewards, but it takes effort to reach and maintain it. From my own experience and involvement, I think we have made significant improvements during the STEM stage of the university. This should continue. Diverse industries can only be achieved by investing in the top of the funnel of all groups. As a company, Cloudflare is very enthusiastic about diversity, and incorporating it into recruitment and retention was a clear priority.

Please give some advice (and tips) to women who want a technical job.

First, there are no real barriers to what technology can achieve, but like everything else in life, it can pose challenges. It’s a vast landscape, so think about the areas you want to work in and the technologies and issues that motivate you. Then choose a company that respects your opinion. Do you speak out when you sit at the table? Do you think you are grateful? you should.

Does your company have a diversity support network? If your company cares about this, they will create a group to support you.

