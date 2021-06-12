Lady Gaga’s defamation case denies bail for teenage suspect





After Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot, the judge dismissed a teenager’s bail claim accused of attempted murder (Photo: Instagram).

Jlin White, 19, is one of five singers charged after two singers were shot with three French bulldogs named Koji and Gustav in February.

The pet was returned after a massive appeal by Gaga and a $ 500,000 (360,000) bounty.

White, along with James Jackson (18) and Lafayette Holly (27), has denied allegations of attempted murder, robbery collusion, and second-class robbery.

The other two were allegedly accessories for the attack.

At a preliminary hearing in a court in Los Angeles on Friday (June 11), Whites lawyer Alex Kessel set his client’s bail of $ 1.05 million ($ 744,000) too high. And claimed that the evidence did not support the crime of attempted murder. His case is Jackson, who has been accused of being a gunman.

Kessel also said White had no criminal record, no risk of escape, and excessive bail.

In February, Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav were struck by a gun and stolen (Photo: Instagram).

Prosecutor Michelle Honeysee opposed the move to lower bail for whites and said in court that he threatened the safety of civilians and Fisher who survived the gunshot wound.

Hanisee said that when White was arrested, a semi-automatic 9mm glock was found hidden in the toilet tank of his girlfriend’s apartment.

The court heard that White was suspected of having a large amount of cash on Instagram and apparently was trying to buy high-priced items, including the French Bulldog.

Ryan Fisher was shot while walking a Gagas dog and then recovered from an injury at the hospital (Photo: Instagram)

Judge Michael Gracia dismissed the bail request.

He said: The court found that he had no clear and compelling evidence. [White] It’s not dangerous to the community and the bail remains.

Fisher was shot at Sierra Bonita Avenue while walking a Gagas dog in West Hollywood in February.

After being taken to the hospital, Fisher fully recovered and returned to work in May.

Gaga reportedly offered to pay for her dogwalker’s medical bill after the incident.

