Yes, it’s a global tax on American technology





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a press conference at Winfield House in London on June 5 Photo: justin tallis / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

It’s no wonder that the G-7’s announcement of global taxes on tech companies is confusing, as announcements from world leaders will be like Delphi at best. To break political obfuscation: Yes, these leaders are proposing new taxes to US tech giants, despite efforts to hide them from the US Congress.

The communiqué from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other G7 Finance Ministers has carefully avoided the main target of the proposal, so some uncertainty is understandable, but probably intentional. They are assembling overhauls in response to economic globalization and digitalization. But when describing the new tax levied on tech giants, they omit the terms technology and digital.

Instead, they describe their plans as follows: We are committed to achieving a fair solution to the allocation of tax rights.

Translated into jargon, this means that the new rules will allow global companies to make profitable jurisdictions (market countries) to tax some of the resulting profits. This overturns the centuries-old global standard of taxing the company in which it is headquartered.

The G-7 makes this seem to be the case for all large global companies. One might think of it as an improvement in the digital service tax patchwork that the G-7 promises to replace. These taxes explicitly target Silicon Valley in places like Britain and Italy.

But Yellen and her colleagues didn’t come up with this idea for free. Their proposal is based on ongoing negotiations with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), especially on taxes applicable to digital companies. It remains a clear intention.

A clue is the exemption up to a profit margin of 10%. Very few industries are achieving profit margins where companies are consistently above that threshold. Digital services are one such industry, and negotiators have set exclusions for other industries that would otherwise have to pay taxes. A small number of non-tech companies could eventually be arrested, but we are witnessing efforts to minimize that number.

The first step is for Mr. Jerens to propose to impose a new tax on companies with revenues in excess of $ 20 billion this spring. OECD negotiators have said that mining industries such as oil mining and mining will come from this tax system. I agreed to exempt.

Meanwhile, Ms. Jerence’s colleagues are immediately demanding an exemption from other industries that are vulnerable to the 10% profit threshold. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insists on carving out banks and financial services companies. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Mer briefly explains why high-margin luxury companies such as LVMH should be exempted. I hope to explain to you. Partly allowing German automakers to avoid the drugnet that Germans call Digital steuer, if leaders finally negotiate limits to a profit margin of, for example, 15%. Will be.

*** ***

So why not call this a tech tax freely admitted by European officials? Yellen and her G-7 colleagues say the truth of the ad invalidates this measure in the Capitol. Because I understand that there is a possibility. Lawmakers may oppose taxes primarily targeting US companies. They will especially notice that the goal is to transfer the tax revenues of other governments to other governments that Washington may claim.

The Treasury used to take advantage of this political reality in the United States. Washington has long argued that the OECD has expanded the scope of its digital service tax to include more foreign companies as poisons that have previously hampered negotiations.

Yellens’ innovation is to maintain that rhetoric while finding other ways to provide what European tech taxators want, such as a $ 20 billion revenue threshold and a 10% profit margin exemption. .. In return, she has secured an agreement on the world’s smallest tax, which she hopes to mitigate the damage to America’s competitiveness from the huge corporate tax hike proposed by the government.

After all, it’s a bad deal, especially if Congress understands that Mr Yellen has removed Washington’s taxation rights on American companies. Global tech taxes by other names are still bad for America.

