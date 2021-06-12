Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, etc. – BGR





Prime Day 2021 is getting closer and closer and is likely to be one of the best times of the year for telephone trading. Whether you’re looking for an iPhone, Samsung phone, or anything else, you’re in the best place to buy a Prime Day phone.

Of course, there are many other issues to consider. If you’re interested in a variety of deals, here’s a summary of Prime Day’s best headphone deals, Prime Day’s best Amazon device deals, Prime Day’s Apple’s best deals, Prime Day TV deals and more Please check.

Or, if you’re looking for the best deals on your Prime Day phone, just keep reading.

Prime Day Phone Best Sale

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to buy at a great price over the phone. We’ll update this guide for Prime Day events so you get the best deals in advance when you need them. And, of course, check again during the Prime Day event.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus makes some of the best handsets, and the OnePlus 8T is a perfect example of why. The OnePlus 8T isn’t the latest OnePlus phone, but it has an amazing 120Hz display, great performance, and a lean software experience that OnePlus fans know and love.

OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green, 5G Unlock Android Smartphone US Version, 256GB Storage + 12GB… Price: $ 749.00 Price: $ 599.99 Savings: $ 149.01 (20%)

Folding mobile phones are coming-and soon. Want to get into the trend as soon as possible? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be folded like a classic clamshell cell phone, but when unfolded it becomes a huge internal display. The device also features excellent performance, 256GB of storage and more. Please note that this contract is for an updated model, so if you need a new phone, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Factory Unlocks New Android Phone | US Smartphone | 256G… Price: $ 749.99 Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Motorola Moto G Power

The Motorola Moto G Power is a great way to get a solid phone at a discounted price. This phone offers decent performance, a large end-to-end display, and more for less than $ 250. It also provides Motorola’s nearly standard Android experience.

Moto G Power | 3 Days Battery 1 | Unlock | Motorola for US | 4 / 64GB | 16MP Camera | 202… Price: $ 249.99 Price: $ 219.99 Savings: $ 30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR Receives Commission May Buy Now Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge represents Motorola’s vision for the coming years for mobile phones. In addition to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the device offers a huge display and a quad camera system for a richer camera experience.

Motorola Edge | Unlock | Made by Motorola for the US | 6 / 256GB | 64MP Camera | 2020 | Solor Black… Price: $ 699.99 Price: $ 499.99 Value: $ 200.00 (29%) Available on Amazon, BGR May Receive Commissions Buy Now When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 will be held for two days instead of one. Amazon has announced that the official dates for Prime Day 2021 will be June 21st and June 22nd. So if you don’t find the right deal for your needs on the first day, it’s worth checking again on the second day.

What do you expect the Prime Day phone sale to look like?

Prime Day offers a lot of great deals on all kinds of brands and phone types. You have to wait for the exact deal to appear, but some great phones There is no doubt that the price will be reduced.

First, you may see at least some iPhone models. We’re still not sure if the latest and greatest iPhone 12 series will be significantly discounted, but there are other models to consider, such as the iPhone SE and the previous generation iPhone 11 series. iPhone sales aren’t common on Prime Day, but things can change this year.

Some Android phones will certainly get a discount. Samsung Galaxy smartphones may receive the largest discount, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Other Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy A series will probably also get some discounts.

Other phone brands that may receive discounts include OnePlus and Motorola.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to get the latest deals found on the web. Prices are subject to change without notice and the above coupons may be offered in limited quantities.

