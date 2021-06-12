Commentary: Britain emerges as a major global power in the post-pandemic world





London: Skeptics have long claimed that Britain has passed its peak and most are trading in its former glory.

They have a medium education score ranking in the OECDs Program for International Student Assessment, and the UK company HSBC is among the 50 largest public companies in the world compared to the four German companies. It points out the fact that there is only a company.

They emphasize the potential for Brexit to eventually erode rather than increase Britain’s global status.

But I disagree with this ruling. After all, the UK is one of the few countries to produce an effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

It was at the forefront of shaping the world’s transition to green energy and was the first major economy to enact legislation calling for it to stop contributing to global warming by 2050.

In addition, the UK retains its traditional strengths of language, location and time of day, strong universities and deep financial markets, and continues to be the standard-bearer of the rule of law.

As the UK hosts the G7 Summit in Cornwall, political and business leaders are responding well to the three issues that will overthrow global commerce as a whole and drive economic growth in the coming decades. You will want to see if. Innovation, and clean energy.

Strengthening trade with China

As for China, Britain has plenty of room to increase bilateral trade. In 2019, the UK’s exports to China were $ 30.7 billion (US $ 43.5 billion), just one-third of Germany’s total of $ 110 billion.

In fact, in 2020, China became Germany’s largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year.

Therefore, the UK needs to urgently expand its trade and investment ties with China, which will dominate the world economy.

China is already the largest trading partner for many developed and developing countries, a foreign direct investor, and the largest to the emerging market economy, which is larger than the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Paris Club of sovereign creditors. I am a lender.

The difference between human rights concerns and idealism poses an ethical challenge to Britain in dealing with China. However, alienating China’s political class risks limiting Britain’s ability to influence Beijing’s administration and causing the UK economy to recede.

Promotion of technological innovation

In terms of technology, the UK’s role in the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine underscores its strengths in medical science innovation, as evidenced by the thriving biotechnology and life sciences sector.

Nonetheless, the UK has not yet developed a world-renowned and well-known tech company, and recent stock market movements have sent investors a variety of messages.

The initial public offering of food delivery company Deliveroo and semiconductor technology company Alphawave was challenged. The stock prices of both companies plummeted on the first day of trading and fell below the opening price a few weeks later.

I’m a food deliveryman at Deliveroo. (Photo: AFP / Daniel Leal Olivas)

But the UK is undoubtedly in a position to benefit from investments and advances in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence that will undoubtedly transform education and healthcare in the coming years.

In addition, the country has real opportunities to help its allies close the technical gap.

To realize its potential as a science superpower, Britain needs a technology hub whose dynamism is comparable to Silicon Valley. To do so, we need to proactively and deliberately build an ecosystem of talent and collaboration that spans data science, technology and public policy.

For example, the Oxford and Cambridge arcs already support 2 million jobs, adding $ 110 billion to the UK economy each year.

But to take it to the next level, the region must become a vibrant environment for innovation and much more visible to the world’s leading investors. This is especially important given that global foreign direct investment fell for the third consecutive year (2016-2018) before plunging 42% in 2020.

A major role in climate change

When it comes to energy, the UK has been at the forefront of the world in setting goals to mitigate climate risk and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero through carbon sequestration and carbon capture.

And with the UN COP26 Climate Summit this fall, there is an important opportunity to strengthen our qualifications as a leader in the environment and green energy.

Importantly, the UK has the opportunity to change its discourse so that the transition to the environment not only limits the economic downsides, but also maximizes the upsides.

In particular, government support for large-scale investments in solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuels, hydropower, geothermal energy, generation IV reactors, and new battery technologies will bring significant benefits.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Scottish Power Carland Cross Wind Farm in Newquay, Cornwall, UK, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 (Photo: AP / John Super)

Several obstacles need to be overcome for Britain to lead the energy transition, new technologies and relations with China.

Above all, the now fragmented Global Britain agenda needs to reflect closer cooperation between the public and private sectors, track executions, and clarify how to measure success. There is.

Britain has a strong hand. But to do it well, we need a bigger political vision.

British leaders need to begin a grand plan to create a long-term legacy in the spirit of the Manhattan Project during World War II. Develop the first nuclear weapons or the US Government’s Advanced Defense Studies. Planning Bureau. Silicon Valley.

As the world emerges from the pandemic, the UK will receive worldwide attention as the host of two major international summits this year. We must take this unique opportunity to try to reposition ourselves for the 21st century.

International economist Dambisa Moyo has authored four of the New York Times best-selling books. Among them are “Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy Can’t Achieve Economic Growth and How to Fix It”.

