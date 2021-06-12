Congress announces some strict regulatory proposals for Big Tech





A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives, backed by a small number of Republicans, has submitted five bills that impose strict regulations on Big Tech in a highly divided parliament.

The bill includes the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, which regulates the ability of a company to operate a platform but also use it to sell products to prevent potential conflicts of interest. ). A way to increase compatibility and competition by enabling service switching, requiring rules to promote portability of user data (reintroduction). The American Innovation and Choice Online Act for creating rules that facilitate portability of user data. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act for creating rules to facilitate portability of user data. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act for creating rules to facilitate portability of user data. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act prevents major technicians from discriminating against other participants in the service. A platform competitive opportunity law that makes making certain acquisitions more difficult. And the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act requires tech companies to pay more to government agencies to review acquisitions.

Big Tech regulation is a complex issue. Controlling fraud by these companies often means reducing the functionality they offer to their users, as new legislation can become unpopular. Logically, users question the regulatory decisions because they focus on short-term and functionality rather than on the competitiveness of the industry and the sustainability of long-term competitiveness. May hold. During my teaching career, I met many students supporting technology companies in the face of criticism from regulators of monopoly behavior and even justified behavior that could be interpreted as abuse. was. In the United States, efforts to undermine antitrust law during the Reagan era have spurred this, creating a laissez-faire environment that is particularly well-used by large tech companies.

Some of the proposed bills directly address some of the issues that have enabled Big Tech to grow rapidly and significantly over the last three decades, including hundreds of systematic acquisitions by Big Tech. There is something that is. Wikipedia’s articles dealing with acquisitions by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, or Microsoft are a huge, multi-page list that these huge monopolies are free to create and destroy markets, not just in the United States. It reveals its ability to exert force on the economy. Although it is a state, there is virtually no historical precedent for the entire globe.

One of Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to regulate Big Tech. The president has incorporated supporting scholars and activists into his team. However, this idea has been endorsed by Republicans and has become part of global regulatory trends, including not only the European Union, which has been a leader in recent years, but also China. This trend and these Combined with the recent G7 agreement to stop the aggressive tax optimization process that companies and many other multinationals in other industries have benefited from, the outlook for these new empires could be clear. There is sex. It’s bumpy.

And frankly, it’s quite possible that this could be very good for users, competition and innovation.

