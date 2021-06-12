The Trump Department of Justice has sought data from Apple, Google, and Microsoft.This is their reaction





During the Trump administration, the Justice Department requested data on rivals from Apple, Google, and Microsoft. When asked for data, Congressman Eric Swalwell said Trump acted like “the most sneaky dictator.” Here’s how each company responded to legal demands: See other stories on Insider’s business page.

While President Donald Trump was in the White House, the Justice Department sought information from tech companies about his Democratic rivals Congress and the press.

“Like many of the world’s most sneaky dictators, former President Trump completely despised our democracy and the rule of law,” Congressman Eric Swalwell, who was asked for data, said in a statement Friday. Said.

Some of the world’s largest tech companies, such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, have received subpoenas or other record requests for information held by media outlets, lawmakers, their staff, or accounts belonging to their families.

This is how each company responded to these legal requirements.

Apple

According to TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker, an Apple spokeswoman said on Friday that he received a grand jury subpoena for 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. Apple passed “account subscriber information” and did not provide content such as emails or photos.

According to statements from both politicians, who were one of Trump’s political opponents, the company handed over metadata related to Swolwell and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Apple told CNBC on Friday that the grand jury’s subpoena contained a gag order that prevented Apple from talking to customers about the request. CNBC reported that the request contained information about the investigation. Was not included.

Swalwell said he was notified by Apple last month.

“In May, I was notified by Apple that my record was sought by the Trump administration and handed over to the Trump administration. Part of a politically motivated investigation into what was perceived as his enemy. As “

Google

The Trump administration’s Justice Department has asked Google for email logs related to four New York Times reporters. According to the Times, the request also included a gag order. The newspaper reported that “no record was obtained.”

Spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement on June 5 that the White House was unaware of the White decree.

“The White House does not intervene in criminal investigations, but the issuance of subpoenas seeking reporter records in leak investigations is inconsistent with the president’s policy direction for the Justice Department, which the Justice Department will no longer use. I reaffirmed that, “she said.

The New York Times reported this week that its lawyers requested that documents submitted to the Justice Department during the Trump administration be unsealed prior to requesting data.

“These orders are an extraordinary challenge to press freedom and undermine the ability of the press to report true information, which is a major public concern,” the newspaper’s court filings said. T.

Microsoft

According to reports, Microsoft received a subpoena for a personal email account for Congressional staff members in 2017. The report did not identify staff.

In a statement sent to the Daily Mail, a Microsoft spokeswoman said, “Customers have a constitutional right to know when the government requests an email or document, and we have the right to tell it. There is. “

A spokeswoman added:

Insider has contacted Apple, Google, and Microsoft for additional information.

Schiff called for an independent inspector general’s investigation into the Trump-era Judiciary Ministry on Friday, saying it was “just the beginning.”

“We need to fully explain the Trump Justice Department’s abuse of power targeting Congress and the press,” Schiff said on Twitter Friday.

