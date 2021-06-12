Marques Brownlee brilliantly explains why Apple’s “innovation” is always delayed





There are two kinds of human beings in this world.

A person who loves Apple products. Those who believe that Apple products are terribly overpriced and are a repackage of technology already available from other companies.

If you’re in the second camp, you’ll wonder why Apple fans are always offended by the eerie and familiar technology “innovation” announcements. In some cases a few years ago).

But in a recent video, YouTube tech celebrity Marques Brownlee (also known technically as MKBHD) explained why Apple’s features, such as those found on the iPhone, are always “slow.”

Apple’s focus is very different from that of companies like Google.

Google is focused on innovation, but Apple isn’t interested in doing it first. Rather, Apple wants to take innovation to the next level. That is, to improve the functionality of the product so that it can work seamlessly across multiple devices.

This is what Apple fans call the “Apple Ecosystem.”

For example, there may be earphones out there that are better than Apple Airpods, but no earphone is as good as Airpods and works well with the iPhone. Or maybe there’s a great messaging app or way to share files, but nothing works like iMessage or Airdrop.

Not only will this improve the device, but it will also keep customers from leaving the ecosystem, Brownlee said.

“That is, Google’s team is ridiculously innovative, but the team is a bit more siled and can work without the constraint of always having to talk to each other, but they are often amazing and amazing. It creates new features … don’t talk to others, “Brownlee points out.

Meanwhile, Brownley goes on, Apple’s team may have exactly the same idea at exactly the same time as Google’s team (or, to be honest, perhaps earlier), but to Apple. There is a constraint that you have to work with other ecosystems and plug in as many different things as you can.

This multiplies the time it takes to launch, but ultimately results in a much better product.

For example, Brownlee cites Apple’s new feature, “Live Text,” announced at Apple’s latest conference, WWDC. Live text allows you to take an image with a camera or photo, recognize the text in the image, copy and paste the handwritten or stylized text, and place it in another app (for example, a phrase). To search for or search for a company name on the Internet). look for).

Of course, Android phones are already doing something quite similar using the Google Lens feature. According to Brownlee, the difference is the seamlessness in which Apple’s features work.

For example, looking at a phone number on a photo sign and pressing and holding that phone number to make an immediate call is easier and faster than pressing the Google Lens button and copying and pasting from there. is.

Apple has announced another new feature connected to the Facetime app called “Share Play.”

In shared play, users can share their screens and watch them together within Facetime, similar to those offered by Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Again, the difference isn’t in what Apple can do, but in how Apple does it.

For example, if you listen to Apple music or watch a video in Facetime with someone, it has a beautiful interface that syncs with the app. Therefore, you can watch and watch with the synchronized playback control.

This is far superior to the typical screen sharing feature, which has a poor experience because media transfer relies on an internet connection.

And, of course, companies like Netflix, Disney, and HBO will be willing to take advantage of Apple’s new features. That way, their apps can be plugged into Facetime as well to provide users with a similar experience.

But perhaps Apple’s ability to connect a Mac to an iPad, drag the cursor seamlessly back and forth, and drag and drop files between them isn’t as good as Apple’s continuity.

“This is one of the coolest and most sophisticated ecosystem flex features I’ve ever seen,” Brownlee exclaimed.

“I don’t know how many years I’ll have to wait for Google to do that on Chrome OS laptops and Android tablets, but I didn’t hold my breath.”

Ultimately, Brownlee says the choice between Apple and Android is basically your preference.

Super innovative, new and cutting-edge features. Vs. A little later, but a little more polished or plugged in.

Apple made a choice long ago and continues to stick to it.

Seems to have worked for them.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not Inc.com’s.

