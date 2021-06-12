Parliamentary Antimonopoly Bill Empowers Regulators to Undertake Big Tech Quartz





A bipartisan group of US lawmakers announced a package of five bills this afternoon aimed at regulating the largest anti-competitive business practices. The proposal has been made for a long time. If passed, they reinstate Congress’s long-standing tradition of regularly updating antitrust laws to address business behavior that crushes the worst competition of the day, and to regulators and prosecutors. Will give more ammo to chase the tech giant.

Renewing antitrust law was once part of Congress’s job. U.S. lawmakers fine-tuned the law in 1914, 1936, and 1950 after passing the groundbreaking Sherman Antitrust Act in 1890, as dominant companies abused market power for many years. Corresponds to all the new methods discovered in. However, since 1950, antitrust law has been suspended. Legislators haven’t reviewed the rules for the last 70 years, and legislation remains terribly inadequate to curb cutting-edge tech companies with unpredictable business models in the mid-20th century.

The lack of new legislation forced US regulators and antitrust prosecutors to rely on consumer welfare standards, the least common multiple of US antitrust policies. Strictly defined, this legal standard considers business practices to be anti-competitive only if they raise consumer prices. This forced the prosecution to twist all proceedings on competitive behavior into a complex debate about economic models and consumer price forecasts. This makes it very difficult and expensive to win a proceeding against a large company.

The five proposed bills make things much easier by clearly outlawing certain business practices. The Platform Competitive Opportunity Act prohibits large tech companies from buying small rivals. The Ending Platform Monopolies Act prohibits tech companies from operating a dominant market or selling competing products or services in that market. The ACCESS Act forces consumers to bring data from one platform to another. The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act will raise new barriers to billion-dollar mergers. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act bans many practices that allow dominant companies to keep competitors out of the platform and set prices.

Each of these bills enjoys the support of prominent Democrats and Republicans, but the Republican and supporter list is biased towards Democrats who co-sponsor and support more bills. .. Even so, the bipartisan announcement shows a fierce frustration between the two parties’ political foundations for control of the world’s largest tech company. This could be one of the few issues that leaves room for bipartisan legislation in a highly divided parliament.

The impact of the new law is not limited to the United States. The largest tech companies have influence around the world, but almost all are headquartered in the United States. In short, changes in this country affect competition and consumer choice around the world. No other country in the tech industry has such great power: European regulators are more willing to impose fines on businesses, but they say they are not based in their jurisdiction. I hate pursuing the most dramatic penalties, including catastrophe.

In other words, the Continental Congress is the only institution that can truly check the power of technology.

