Google warns 2 billion Chrome users





Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser with over 2 billion users, but all users need to be vigilant as Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning.

Google Chrome users are being asked to upgrade after a serious vulnerability has been discovered … [+] browser

LightRocket via Getty Images

A new zero-day exploit discovered by Bleeping Computer was discovered in Chrome after being reported by Google specialist Project Zero security team Sergei Glazunov. Being classified as a zero-day exploit means that the vulnerability is widely known and is being actively used to compromise computers.

Little is known about this vulnerability (recorded as CVE-2021-30551) and a brief description: V8 confusion. This is a JavaScript engine that drives Chrome and Chromium-based browsers (groups that include Microsoft Edge). Google plans to keep the details private until the fix is ​​complete and gives users enough time to update in large numbers, but the company confirmed on the official release blog. Google is aware of the existence of CVE-exploits. 2021-30551 exists in the wild.

To counter this threat, Chrome users will soon[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]You need to go to. The fix started later this week, so if your Linux, macOS, and Windows browser versions are listed as 91.0.4472.101 or later, the patch has already been applied. If not, manually check for updates and restart your browser when the update is ready.

This is the sixth zero-day vulnerability discovered in Chrome at the turn of the year, with the latest version of Chrome containing a total of 10 security patches, seven of which are listed as high threats and one more. One is described as critical. Thankfully, Google has consistently and quickly released fixes for these flaws, and the current fix takes less than a week.

If you’re hesitant to update your browser, now is the time to fix it. Cyber ​​security vendor Kaspersky warned BleepingComputer that a new group of hackers named PuzzleMaker had successfully hacked both Chrome and Windows this month, and Microsoft also issued an urgent upgrade warning to Windows users.

Kaspersky advises that we cannot rule out the possibility of further private zero-day hacks in the near future. Therefore, be vigilant and make sure that both your browser and operating system are up to date.

