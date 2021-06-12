Why Google Lens beats Apple’s rivals and definitely comes to smart glasses





Google Lens is an exciting Google innovation that ensures that one of your phone’s ninjutsu skillsets does not explode into the scene before it explodes quietly (see Killed by Google). It has grown into a quiet and convenient tool for the club.

Are you used to that power? The simplest definition of Google Lens is a real-world search engine, rather than typing a query in a box, and when you use your cell phone’s camera to scan an object, building, or scene, the lens is an image recognition technology. It will tell you the details using.

It’s just getting started, as we learned from an interesting chat with Google Lens guru Lou Wang (official title: Product Management Director). This is good news. The familiar Apple raised the pitch right next door.

At this week’s WWDC 2021, Apple announced two new iOS 15 features, Live Text and Visual Lookup. These are effectively versions of Google Lens. Whether true or not, it’s common for Apple to be out of fashion with technology with sophisticated versions of ideas that have been test-driven by someone else.

But that’s the case with Google Lens, and what does Google think of Apple’s strangely familiar visual search efforts? More importantly, when will the lens leap into smart glasses? Is it a mix of Google’s Lou Wang telling us in a chat about next-generation walking tours, privacy concerns about visual search, and unusual uses of Google Lens in bars.

Good memory

Google Lens was released in 2017, but its roots are in an old (now obsolete) app called Google Goggles. Four years in the tech industry have been a long time, and the power of Google Lens has grown quietly but steadily since Lou Wang started working on the project at the beginning of the project.

“When we started, we were very simple. For example, we were able to read text from the physical world, but in the meantime, we’ve come a long way. It’s done, “he said. What is the driving force behind that growth? “It’s based on several things. One is machine learning and AI. This is Sundar. [Pichai, Google CEO] I will talk a lot. Even our ability to have the hardware to actually process this information continues to grow exponentially, “he added.

Examples of using Google Lens include translating train tickets, splitting invoices, and copying and pasting real-world text. (Image credit: Future)

“When we launched, we said we could understand millions of objects, and a year and a half later, oh, now we can understand a billion objects, and from there. In two years we were able to understand 15 billion objects, “he said. “The amount of usage seen from the lens has increased about 3 billion times a month from virtually zero to the present, and continues to increase.”

It’s a lot of people, considering that holding a phone camera over to search the real world is not something that most people can do naturally. Of course, the lack of a true rival in Google Lens also helps, but what does Google think about Apple’s new approach to visual search?

How do you give them an apple?

“The team definitely saw it and felt that this UI was very familiar, including the ability to highlight text directly on the screen, translate it, and search for it,” he said. say. New iOS 15 features announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 this week.

The team definitely saw it and felt, “This UI is very familiar.”

Lou Wan

But in a truly diplomatic style, Lou Wang said Apple’s delay in visual search could be good for Google Lens. “It’s great to accept much of what Apple has done so far. It’s necessary and really necessary to have the ability to understand text and understand things from images. I think it’s a sign that everyone knows that it’s a thing. It’s a useful feature. “

However, Apple’s new iOS 15 tool has not yet been released. A typical party trick for Google Lens, making early adopters look like street magicians to novice friends is using AR to change real-world text (such as restaurant menus) with a cell phone camera. It is a live translation to do. And it’s these kinds of things that Google Lens still has an important advantage.

Apple’s new Live Text feature for iOS 15 announced at this week’s WWDC 2021. (Image courtesy of Apple)

“We have been working on it [Lens] For a very long time. And certainly there are still some very exciting things. For example, translation imprints some AR effects directly on the image itself, “says Lou Wang. “This kind of experience is very helpful in the following ways: It contextualizes which text belongs to which part of the image, because the image is not just a block of text. Some of what the translation does. Being able to understand the spatial relationships of is very important and useful, “he said.

“Today, you know what was announced yesterday. [at WWDC 2021], That’s what they didn’t completely cover on the Apple side, “he added. Still, Apple’s approach on the device, rather than using the cloud, is fundamental to Google’s approach. It feels different. That’s fair, and what does Google say to people who are worried about the privacy aspects of visual search?

“It’s likely, but our basic approach is’how to get the best results for our users’ while ensuring privacy,” he said. “For example, we’ll apply some of these results to the cloud to generate features that are much more useful to users, but in reality humans can’t display images,” added Lou Wang. ..

AR colored glasses

Google Lens has certainly come a long way, but I feel that there are many undeveloped possibilities. For example, Google recently announced that it will be conducting a real walking tour in a UK city to facilitate the global rollout of the new Google Lens “location” filter.

Sure, does Google have the data and technology to create audio-guided city tours and AR overlays that don’t require human guidance? “This is one of the things we discussed and considered. That’s what Lou Wang admitted. “As travels increase again, I think we’ll have more opportunities to start merging these types of experiences,” he added. Anyway, as we pass the real-world locations at the top of the list. Imagine the scenes of an AR movie overlapping.

The new “location” filter for Google Lens has been rolled out globally this week. (Image credit: Google)

However, there is another major barrier to the final form of Google Lens. Despite the significantly improved usability, for example, Pixel owners can start searching for Google Lens with a long press in the default camera app.

We’ll apply some results to the cloud, as it only produces features that are much more useful to the user. But in reality, the image is invisible to humans.

Lou Wan

So the unavoidable question is, will Google Lens soon be ready for smart glasses? “For me, it’s definitely when it will happen. At this point, no one knows. I think, “said Lou Wang. “I think this notion of wanting to see this and know what it is is a very natural human need, so anything that reduces the barriers to doing it is useful.”

Given that we’re already building Google Glass Enterprise Edition for the enterprise, Google seems to be in a position to provide the hardware needed to do this. But when it comes to the daunting challenge of making consumer AR glasses that don’t look like owarai jumbo sunglasses, Apple can beat it with the long-rumored Apple Glasses. That said, rumors According to, these may not arrive until 2022 or 2023.

Lens flare

At this time, Google will focus on making Google Lens as convenient as possible within the screen of your smartphone. This includes adapting to a world where people have virtually stopped traveling beyond their hometown.

Perhaps Google has noticed a major change in the way people have used lenses over the last year? “That’s right. Travel traffic has dropped significantly. Overseas travel, etc.” Hasn’t existed around the world for some time, “says Lou Wang.

However, Google Lens is a versatile tool, especially its translation capabilities are increasingly being used. Other than traveling, it seems to be on the side of students from countries such as India and Indonesia who need to translate their English homework. “We’ve seen these types of usage, especially when it comes to schoolwork, and we can imagine that more and more schoolwork is being digitized, and more and more people are working from home or going to school from home. Its usage is really, really increasing. “

How long will it take for a consumer product equivalent to the current Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with Google Lens to come out? (Image credit: Google)

How about an unusual way to use Google Lens? This type of technology can often be life-threatening on its own, and Google has encountered several other left-fielder cases. One user seems to have helped the bartender examine the history of his family after learning that the old military badge behind the bar belonged to his grandfather. They used lenses to help identify the exact infantry unit.

But perhaps the most interesting feature going forward is that Google has created what it calls a “unique gamed scavenger hunt experience,” especially for fans of AR games like Pokemon Go, which will launch in early July. Will be done.

For example, the most useful tricks of Google Lens, such as quickly copying router passwords and resolving tree species discussions, are still mediocre, but more people have the idea of ​​scanning the real world with their mobile phones. These frivolous experiences will help you to introduce to. At least until I finally tried the long-awaited lens brand smart glasses.

