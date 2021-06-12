Apple and Google are trying to fix passwords as the biggest threat to privacy





The web is a fascinating and wonderful place. At the same time, it can be terrifyingly dangerous, at least with respect to personal information.

Every time you go online, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of threats to your privacy and personal information. There are apps that collect and monetize your data by selling to the highest bidders. There are websites that track you and do the same. Even some of the extensions you have installed in your browser are spying on you.

And of course, some hackers just want to access your bank or PayPal account. We usually don’t think about it, but the reality is that websites aren’t tracking, even hackers, who pose the greatest risk to online security. The biggest risk is what almost everyone uses every day, the password.

Passwords are the target of phishing attacks that spoof legitimate sites or require passwords to be abandoned. It is also increasingly being found in the black market as a result of data breaches.

But the biggest problem with passwords is much lower tech. The reason passwords are the weakest link to protect your privacy is that, like most people, they are very bad at remembering passwords. As a result, people tend to reuse them many times. Of course, this means that if someone accesses one password for your account, you may be able to access many, if not all, accounts.

Apple and Google are working hard to fix it. This is a big problem given that this combination is the operating system that drives almost every smartphone sold worldwide and represents the most important browsers (Chrome on the desktop and Safari on the mobile). is. This means that they are in a unique position to actually solve this problem.

Google’s efforts are focused on making it easier for users to manage their passwords using the Chrome browser, which is the most common way for users to navigate the web. In addition to notifying you if the password you are using may have been compromised, Chrome can also correct it with a single tap.

This is a significant improvement over the way you used to have to change your password. This usually involves signing in to your account, going to the location where you want to change your password, and updating your new password with the tool you are using to save it.

Google’s solution includes all these steps. If Chrome detects a bad password, you’ll see a “change password button”. Then tap the button and Chrome will “run the entire password change process”. According to Google’s blog post.

Meanwhile, Apple is trying to eliminate passwords altogether. As a most futuristic effort, Apple has introduced the ability to protect your account by using a passkey instead of a password. Passkeys are created and stored in your iCloud Keychain and use FaceID to authenticate your identity instead of prompting you for your password.

The idea is to use your iPhone as a physical authentication device and use Face ID to verify that you are the person who is actually trying to access your website or account. Your passkey is stored in your iCloud Keychain, so it’s automatically synced across your devices.

Not only does this eliminate the risk of passwords being compromised, it also eliminates the need to manage different passwords for each site, and the device handles it on its own.

Obviously, this effort requires websites and apps to adopt this technology, so Apple is talking about it at a developer conference. As a result, it will take some time, but it is encouraging that both companies that can actually solve this problem are trying to do just that.

