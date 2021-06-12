The Apple iPhone will soon be able to hold the ID. Privacy experts are at the forefrontExBulletin





Apple announced new features for the upcoming operating system iOS 15 at the Worldwide Developer Conference this week. It digitizes state-issued licensees and ID cards.Apple hides captions

You can already buy coffee or get on the train on your iPhone, but Apple wants to completely replace your physical wallet.

That’s why earlier this week, Apple announced a new feature that allows users to scan their driver’s license and save it on their iPhone for use as legitimate identification.

The company is working with private states and the Transportation Security Administration on plans to expedite tedious tasks such as passing through airport security. It will be released this fall when Apple releases iOS 15, the latest iPhone operating system.

Apple has touted this feature as a convenience, but it’s a warning to privacy professionals and advocates.

“This surprises me as the latest example of how they are trying to weave themselves into more aspects of our lives,” said Fight for the, a progressive organization critical of Big Tech. Evan Greer, director of the Future group, said: “And when Apple became an integral part of it, it was really big to fail.”

iPhone users can already save a digital copy of their credit card and buy it using Apple’s Wallet app, but some think they need to see digital identities as a bridge and enhance surveillance and data tracking. I will.

Elizabeth Renieris, a Fellow at Standard University who studies digital identification systems, said the feature is easy to use and can save time. However, these conveniences come at a price. It’s about turning every instance that presents an identity into a business opportunity.

“The more sophisticated these credentials are, the more embedded they are in something that is always connected, such as mobile devices, the more incentives to implement identity requirements in contexts that did not exist before. “Renieris said. Said. “We are always at risk of having to identify ourselves, which creates some perverse incentives.”

According to Renieris, for-profit companies like Apple will treat their IDs as a way to make money, and will probably eventually charge transaction fees, just as Apple would have bought them on the Apple Wallet.

Apple has not yet announced a planned business model for Apple ID.

Professor Michael Vale of University College London, who specializes in technology policy, said the feature would make iPhone users even more dependent on Apple in their daily lives.

“We really open Pandora’s box so that people can prove about themselves from inside their cell phones,” Veale said. “But this is what Apple wants. It’s about shaping the way people communicate, collaborate, discuss, buy and sell, and now shape people’s identities themselves. Apple does it all for itself. I want to stay within the range. ”

An Apple spokeswoman didn’t answer the question of whether the digital identity feature could be used as a means of tracking and monetizing the company. Instead, she pointed out the announcement that the ID card would be encrypted and “stored securely” on the iPhone.

“What if Apple fails?”

Approximately 12 states and federal governments are already looking for ways to digitize publicly-formed IDs, but experts say Apple’s involvement is a new concern.

For Alam Singleich, a professor at American University in Washington who studies technology, this is another reason Congress needs to pass legislation that limits the way businesses use online data.

Data privacy laws have been passed in some states, such as California and Virginia, but there is no national law in the United States that protects online information for Americans.

“Without Apple’s blame regulations, there’s nothing stopping them from monitoring us,” Shinreich said.

Proponents of digital identities argue that technologies such as encryption allow authorities to verify digital identities on mobile phones while retaining their personal identities. However, some civil rights groups remain vigilant.

The American Civil Liberties Union recently released a report focusing on the potential impact of mobile IDs, including increased law enforcement tracking and potential abuse.

According to the report, “Given the prevailing police investigation of mobile devices, it is already needed if people’s smartphones become a central and routine part of law enforcement interactions. Legal protection against such investigations will be even more important. ”

According to a survey, smartphone accessibility is another issue, as 40% of people over the age of 65 and about 25% of people with an annual income of less than $ 30,000 do not have a smartphone. ACLU reports that legally required digital identities can “further detriment to communities left out of society.”

Another concern among data privacy professionals: What if Apple’s millions of driver’s licenses could feed malicious hackers?

Sinnreich acknowledges that Apple has a solid security record. But data protection systems can fail, he says.

“What if Apple fails? What if a major security breach occurs and the information of 100 million people is leaked?” He said. “We are stuck with this partner who has betrayed our trust and there is no legal mechanism to make them accountable or separate from them.”

Editor’s Note: Apple is one of NPR’s financial backers.

