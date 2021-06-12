Google Sheets has an Easter egg celebrating the LGBTQ community: enter your pride and see what happens





The LGBTQ community has faced discrimination since ancient times and its members have been treated as exiles. And while the fight against these prejudices continued, the community and its allies marched on pride and hosted events to justify their space in society. Celebrating the LGBTQ community, One such annual event that highlights their struggle is Gay Pride Month in June. This month, efforts to raise awareness of the community will be strengthened, and LGBTQ advocacy participation by several groups, including businesses and certain governments, will typically increase. Google is also highlighting its contribution with Easter eggs.

Entering PRIDE’in the Google Sheets column is a nice surprise. Experience the seat turning into a rainbow color that symbolizes LGBTQ pride.

Paul Stamitaou, who works as a designer on Twitter, tweeted this information on Wednesday with a screenshot showing the same thing.

I just knew that this would happen if I typed PRIDE in the entire column of Google Sheets. The tweet quickly caught the attention, and at the time of writing, it was already liked by nearly 3,000 people and retweeted from over 500 accounts. After trying the same thing on the system, many responded. Interestingly, it wasn’t limited to English. The user has shown that the code also works in Portuguese.

“I had to test this, it’s true !! Great!” I wrote @AmandaK_Data.

I had to test this, and it’s true !! Wow! ????

Amanda (@AmandaK_Data) June 10, 2021

One user live-recorded his screen and demonstrated it.

There are some more reactions:

Strange; also works with formulas:

Add the actual characters to various rows and columns that are not the home row, `=[cell]If you remap the `character, you will get the same result. Nate! pic.twitter.com/Tj6QNsJUvZ

() xImaginaryMemoryAddy :: Ed (@ebelliveau) June 9, 2021

Google’s cool Easter eggs for the LGBTQ community brought joy to many, as seen in the reaction to Stamitau’s tweets, but how the rainbow flag became a symbol of LGBTQ pride. Do you know? In honor of the victims of the Stonewall rebellion in New York in June 1969, this month has become recognized as LGBTQ Pride Month. However, the first rainbow flag was not designed before 1978.

Baker then said Harvey Milk, one of the first public officials to publicize being gay in the United States, begged him to make a flag for the community. The artist regarded the rainbow as a flag of nature from the sky and adopted eight colors for the stripes. Each color of the flag has a specific meaning: hot pink is sex, red is life, orange is healing, yellow is sunlight, green is nature, turquoise is art, indigo is harmony, and violet is spirit.







