Google for Startups Launches $ 5 Million Black Founders Fund for Black-owned Startups





Google for Startups Announces Black Founders Fund, $ 5 Million Allocated to Support Black Startups Throughout the United States

Last October, Google for Startups announced the Black Founders Fund in collaboration with Goodie Nation, a non-profit organization that aims to serve a diverse range of founders. The fund was provided as part of Google’s June inclusion commitment amid heightened racial tensions following the murder of George Floyd.

The $ 5 million initiative will award up to $ 100,000 in cash rewards to startups led by blacks in the United States without any restrictions. The company announced in October last year that 76 recipients were selected, each receiving $ 50,000 to $ 100,000 in capital and receiving hands-on support to help startups grow.

Since announcing the initiative, selected founders have received ongoing support from Google for Startups through weekly accountability checks and one-on-one interviews with portfolio managers. Recipients can also enjoy monthly thematic therapy sessions and schedule time for expert and technical instruction across Google.

Our Google for Startups team is dedicated to helping undervalued founders grow their businesses and succeed in areas where they are likely to succeed, “said Google for Startups. Jewel Burks told Black Enterprise.

“The Black Founders Fund embodies that mission. Sharing network connectivity, business leadership, technical expertise, and funding with black founders, who have traditionally been locked out of access to capital. We’ve heard from the recipients of the 2020 Black Founders Fund many times that money is tied to each other, the community they’ve built with Google and Goodie Nation, and is essential to their success. They were able to transform their business model during COVID, connect with new investors and rely on each other in an incredibly tough year.

Last year’s winners attended a virtual reunion last month and shared testimony about how the Black Founders Fund helped business growth and strategy.

As a black founder myself, I know the pain and frustration when it’s difficult to get seed funding and coaching, despite evidence that your startup is promising, “says Goodie Nation CEO. Joey Womack said in a statement.

“That’s why the impact of this initiative over the past year is huge. The social capital gap is a solvable issue, and large and influential companies like Google are helping these start-ups. We know that if you deliberately work to expand your expertise, connections, and resources, it’s a problem that can shrink day by day. This is a technique that has been done correctly.

