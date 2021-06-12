Permobil connects electric wheelchair app to Alexa and Google Assistant





Electric wheelchair maker Permobil has released a voice app that connects Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to its mobile app, My Permobil. Permobil owners can now access the current status of their wheelchair with voice commands.

Voice with wheels

The MyPermobil app collects real-time information about the wheelchair’s battery charge, mileage before the battery runs out, and mileage since the last connection. The app also collects reports on usage for the previous week and one month. Learn about the power seat feature of a Permobil wheelchair, which adjusts the seat and leg positions so that the person in the wheelchair does not stay in the same position for extended periods of time. Permobil owners can now connect the app to the Google Assistant or Alexa and ask the voice assistant to get all the information without removing the smartphone. Many wheelchair users have very little or no easy access to or control of their smartphones. The option to interact with the app using voice commands is your first opportunity to access important information about your wheelchair.

Chuck Witkowski, president of Permobil Americas, shows Permobil’s commitment to personal innovation as the only wheelchair manufacturer to offer end-user smartphone apps with voice assistants. MyPermobil is the most comprehensive end-user wheelchair app available and once activated, does not require end-user data or Wi-Fi.

Accessable AI

Although Permobil claims to be the first wheelchair maker to have access to voice apps, applying voice technology to accessibility has become a very popular trend in the last few years. For example, UK tech startup WeWalk launched a smart stick packed with high-tech equipment last year. The wand connects to the user’s phone, has a touchpad that activates the phone’s voice assistant, and communicates through a speaker built into the wand. Also, Permobil’s voice app is only available if the Google Assistant and Alexa can understand what the user says.

That’s why some beta testers for voice apps are also participating in Google’s Project Euphonia, which is training voice assistants to understand what people with speech disabilities are talking about. And Permobil clearly suggests using Voiceitt for atypical voice customers who like Alexa. Voiceitt is a voice recognition designed to understand what people with voice disabilities speak. It’s a tool that allows you to communicate those commands directly to Alexa.

