Bank of England and Bank for International Settlements establish innovation hub in London





On June 11, 2021, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Bank of England (BoE) announced the introduction of the BIS Innovation Hub London Center. A few years.

BIS and its partners are playing a “leading role” in coordinating the work of the Reserve Bank on innovation in the financial industry to pave the way for the “future of the central bank,” BIS GM said. One Agustin Carstens said.

The new center in London “reflects the Bank of England’s important role as an innovator in addressing the challenges and opportunities of the digital world while preserving financial stability,” Curstens added.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said:

“As a central bank, we recognize the importance of innovation to the global financial system and aim to support its safe deployment as much as possible. It is public in all jurisdictions. Cooperation between institutions is needed, and the BIS Innovation Hub is an important global initiative to achieve this. “

The launch is “part of a plan to expand the global reach of the BIS Innovation Hub, with the Bank of Canada (Toronto), the European Central Bank / Eurosystem (Frankfurt and Paris), and centers with four Scandinavian countries. Also includes the opening of the Central Bank of Toronto (Denmark National Bank, Iceland Central Bank, Norwegian Central Bank, and Swedish National Bank).

In January 2021, BIS “signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with the Federal Reserve System (New York).”

Benot Cur, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said he welcomed the next phase of expansion of the BIS Innovation Hub. And finance. “

Through this collaboration, the BIS Innovation Hub “continues to develop key public goods to address issues in the financial sector that are important to central banks,” Kerr said.

The BIS Innovation Hub work program focuses on the use of innovation in supervision and regulation (suptech and regtech). Updated financial market infrastructure. Central bank digital currency or CBDC. Open finance; Cyber ​​security; And “green finance”.

Work related to these themes is “distributed across different hub centers,” the release states.

“It’s great to have a new innovation hub here,” said UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, as the UK is famous for constantly pushing the boundaries of digital finance. “It helps the central bank to help,” he said. It will support efforts to enable secure innovation and unlock the extraordinary potential of technology. “

A virtual or online seminar on launch was held “Today at 09:30 BST / 10:30 CEST”. Details can be accessed here.

Included Speakers:

Bank of England: Andrew Bailey, Victoria Cleland, Jon Cunliff, Dave Ramsden Bank for International Settlements: Agustn Carstens and Benot Cursden Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

External panel members:

Katharine Braddick HM Treasury, Sujata Bhatia Monzo, Ann Cairns MasterCard

The BIS Innovation Hub said, “ By BIS 2019, to identify key trends in financial technology related to central banks, gain in-depth insights and investigate the development of public goods to enhance the capabilities of the global financial system. Founded in 2014, it plays a central role in a network of central bank experts on innovation. “

The BIS Innovation Hub Center is currently located in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Swiss National Bank.

