Rapid emergence of hard tekno – TechCrunch Japan





Garrett Winther Contribution

Garrett Winther is a partner and program director of HAX, a SOSV venture program for hard tekno. After being trained as an engineer and working as a venture builder, he brings hard tekno ventures to life at SOSV, IDEO and MIT.

When I joined the SOSVs HAX team, a venture program designed to help early stage hardware founders shook my technical friends. Didn’t I still know that hardware was too difficult? What they didn’t realize was the rapidly evolving hardware scene, in contrast to its ice age reputation. The old hardware playbook has been transformed into a much more exciting new one. It is emerging to meet civilization-level opportunities that can be solved by software alone, such as climate.

Now, when I work with the founders of the HAX program, it’s incredible (but feasible) to reduce global energy consumption from Sepure by 10% and eliminate all waste in the apparel supply chain. ) It’s normal to make a plan Green Li-ion is more profitable.

These ambitions reflect new megatrends in the global economy centered on demand such as decarbonization, modernization of infrastructure, supply chain security and full digitization of traditional industries.

From machine learning to sensors to nanomaterials, the tools and technologies to move forward are more powerful and affordable than ever before. Foresighted people like Bill Gates and Elon Musk are paying attention.

In fact, the scope of this new world is so wide that HAX’s thesis on hardware is no longer defined. We call it hard tekno. That’s because the hurdles are difficult and far beyond the initial scope of personal hardware devices and IoT at home in the early 2010s.

What is emerging around us is a new generation of hard tekno founders, investors and technology, with some early signs of a hard tekno tsunami.

If software eats up the world, hard tekno gives teeth

For the past 30 years, software has been defined by eating the world. But our screen-based, server-based digital world is increasingly limited to marginal profits in niche markets. As a friend of Ubiquity Ventures says, it’s time for software to go beyond the screen.

Affordable robotics, AI-driven sensor fusion, uninterrupted connectivity, and supermaterials are integrated into the technology stack, bringing new value to customers on a large scale tranche. Many HAX companies run businesses with a gross margin of 80% or higher, which industry experts said shortly before that only SaaS companies can achieve. In addition, the combination of hardware and software can address more serious problems across the industry than software alone could not solve.

Learn from Tesla: Great success in big industries

When industry experts try to explain that Tesla has unexpectedly emerged into a mass-produced carmaker in the last decade, they point to Tesla’s software-driven approach. The truth is that Tesla is rising around intense hardware innovations in battery, motor, manufacturing, and distribution models.

The same equation is being developed in trillions of dollars of dominant industries such as energy, construction and agriculture. Investors looking for opportunities in these categories need to be bold, but including hard tekno yields disproportionate returns. To move the world forward, we need to take big shots such as the Commonwealth fusion energy fusion reactor, Boston metal emission-free steel, and deep-spin low-cost MRI. As with Tesla and transportation, software may trigger opportunities, but the Industrial Revolution stems from innovation in the physical world.

A new door for B2B sales opens

Dealing with these enormous opportunities requires partners and customers on an industrial scale. Startups can’t afford to stand alone. The traditional advice for startups is to avoid corporate partners. They are scary, slow-moving beasts and can’t work at the pace of startups. In reality, big companies turn to emerging hardtech startups. Many companies have set up pipelines to tackle higher-risk, more complex technologies. Over the last few years, the number of venture companies has more than doubled, and more are preparing for the industry-wide upheaval that is already underway.

This allows startups to enter the enterprise B2B market faster. This has led many B2B hard tekno startups to generate millions of dollars at a pace that was once limited to software-only peers. It also explains the surge in VC capital to those same companies and the changes in the composition of HAX itself. Since its inception in 2012, the HAX B2B portfolio has grown from 10% to 70% of total investment, including the fastest growing early-stage companies.

Tools for hard tekno companies are easier and cheaper

Technology and strategies for spinning up early stage hard tekno startups have advanced by orders of magnitude in less than a decade. The price of 3D printers has dropped from $ 20,000 to $ 200. Printed circuit boards ship worldwide in just a few days (even if the supply chain is significantly short). Hundreds of thousands of suppliers are online, ready to manufacture components and ship overnight. It makes sense for early-stage founders to build impressive and profitable prototypes on a limited budget. As a result, hard tekno founders can focus on developing core technologies and take for granted many things that were previously considered really difficult. Similar to the rise of “no-code” that unleashed new applications for APIs, AWS, and software, a similar revolution is the backbone of the new hardware technology world.

PhD is an icon of the future

The commercialization of hard tekno is no longer a quirky quest, so more PhDs and postdocs are signing up to set up a company. Routines are companies where HAX startups have PhD founders or who have spent years writing their dissertations (more than 40% of SOSV Climate 100 companies have at least one PhD founder). They respond to more entrepreneurial nudges directly from the university, but are inspired by calls for major civilization-level technical challenges, such as climate.

It’s not an easy path for investors. This is because, in most cases, the work done in university laboratories is very sophisticated, somewhat speculative, and lacks a proven market. In other words, hard tekno start-ups are usually in very deep waters, and expert leadership and insight are important. As a result, many VCs employ scientists and engineers in their investment teams to keep track of the next generation of great founders and industry-changing startups. We are at the beginning of a golden age of great opportunity for the brilliant minds of science and technology.

The highlights of the rise of hard tekno due to the rise of these HAXs reflect what the HAX team is doing every day in our portfolio, rather than forecasting for the next few years. We are amazed at the quality of the ideas, the ambitions of the founders, and the speed of execution for projects that were considered impossible many years ago. Sure, it’s still difficult, but more entrepreneurs and investors are moving to hard tekno as hard tekno will become an inevitable force over the coming decades.

Disclosure: Former TechCrunch COO Ned Desmond is currently a senior operating partner on SOSV.

