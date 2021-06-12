Zimmer Biomet announces two new appointments to carry out the leadership team.





According to a press release, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has appointed Wilfred van Zuilen as President of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa divisions and Nitin Goyal, MD as Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer.

According to the release, van Zuilen will be President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), marketing, selling and distributing Zimmer Biomet’s products, services and solutions in these regions.

Ivan Tonos, Chief Operating Officer of Zimmer Biomet, said, “Wilfred will join Zimmer Biomet’s team to advance our mission and promote operations in the EMEA region. I’m excited. His medical technology experience, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the business needs of the EMEA region, makes him the best candidate for this position. “

Goyal oversees the development of the company’s advanced research and innovation platforms in the role of the newly created Supreme Science, Technology and Innovation Officer.

“Dr. Goyal joined Zimmer Biomet’s team while advancing a portfolio of seamlessly connected digital health and robotics technologies.” His clinical experience in the digital transformation of musculoskeletal care. And expertise make up the perfect skill set to help move our business forward at this crucial time in the transformation of the company. “

“It’s an exciting time for Zimmer Biomet, and we’re sure we’re building a management team and ensuring proven strategic leadership to guide the third phase of business transformation.” , Brian Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO, said in a release as Zimmer Biomet. “As an organization, we continue to focus on developing talent, placing the right team members in the right roles, and providing the tools and support we need to perform and drive performance,” Hanson said. Added.

