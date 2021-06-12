Google doesn’t kill URLs after all





This week we celebrate the arrival of Amazon Sidewalk. This is a mesh network that joins Echo and Ring devices to share bandwidth with other nearby devices. The company opted in for everyone without asking, so here’s a quick guide on how to turn Amazon Sidewalk off and why.

One of the unstoppable ones is ransomware, which continues to attack vulnerable businesses around the world. This includes LineStar Integrity Services, another company in the pipeline industry. The company was hacked at about the same time as the Colonial Pipeline. In the case of LineStar, the ransomware group leaked company data on the dark web. Later, the radical transparency group DDoSecrets also published it and edited certain sensitive information. We also looked at the role that insurers played in ransom payments and why they are unlikely to break the vicious circle.

In other “cumbersome debate” news, when court documents revealed that the FBI had operated an encrypted telephone network for criminals for the past few years, the FBI went into the crypto debate. Added unexpected wrinkles. By the way, several major sites around the world refused to load on Tuesday morning, and it turned out to be due to Fastly, a content delivery network provider that most people haven’t heard of. In fact, this was due to a customer setup with Fastly that caused a bug that the CDN introduced a few weeks ago. )

A hacker stole a large amount of data from the EA, including the source code. We investigated why it’s so valuable to video game cheat makers. A mysterious malware stole 26 million passwords. Believe it or not, there are steps you can take to protect your files from ransomware.

And that’s not all! Every week, we compile all the security news that WIRED didn’t cover in detail. Click on the headline to read the full story and stay safe.

Since 2018, Google is phasing out URLs in Chrome browsers. It’s a security issue. Criminals can easily create URLs that spoof legitimate sites or impose malicious downloads on users. In 2019, the Chrome team detailed how to automatically flag rough URLs. And last June, the browser took a critical user step of hiding part of the URL in the address bar. A year later, the company decided to change jobs. “I’m not going to launch it because the relevant security metrics didn’t work in this experiment,” Chrome security engineer Emily Stark wrote on Monday, adding a frowning emoticon. Therefore, the URL will survive on another day in Chrome and elsewhere.

The New York Times reported this week that former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department asked Apple for data belonging to “at least two Democrats, aides, and family members of the House Information Task Force.” Apple said in a statement on Friday that it was unaware of the investigation at the time and was placed under a non-disclosure agreement. It states that it was limited to “subscriber information”.

The DOJ announced this week that the DarkSide ransomware group has successfully seized $ 2.3 million of the $ 4.4 million squeezed from Colonial Pipeline. This is a rare victory in a widespread battle against ransomware, but it also entails important open issues. So how did you get the private key of the wallet where Bitcoin was stored? It’s difficult to track Bitcoin because the blockchain records every transaction and has a long memory. Not.

A busy week for the federal government! This week, the DOJ announced that it had seized Slilpp. Slilpp is an online market with awkward names that deals with stolen login credentials. Slilpp has been active for nearly a decade and reportedly caused losses of over $ 200 million in the United States alone. At the time of deletion, its inventory contained 80 million stolen logins from more than 1,400 companies. This is a serious crackdown, but given the speed with which stolen credentials are leaked and criminals find new forums to do business, it’s unlikely that sales of stolen credentials will slow down. ..

