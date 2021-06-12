Organ transport will now be done in high-tech boxes





The Italian box is called “Per Travel” (“per” means save, save) and is equipped with technical equipment, especially sensors. These allow you to monitor the condition of organs and tissues in transit.

Temperature control

The added value that the PerTravel Box provides for today’s transport devices is the ability to monitor and measure the basic properties of organs in real time. First of all, this is about temperature. Human organs and tissues are very sensitive to heat fluctuations. Small changes in temperature endanger the organ and thus lead to a successful transplant.

Vibration and shock

Today’s popular organ transport boxes are equipped with refrigeration systems that cannot guarantee complete cooling and storage of biological material. In contrast, PerTravel constantly monitors temperature. In addition, a 3-axis (3-axis) accelerometer records vibrations and shocks in transit, as well as mechanical impulses. It detects the stress that the box receives.

Apply!Innovative box

As far as we know, PerTravel is unique in its kind. “Our box really stands out as a result of an analysis of the level of technology in the field of organ transport equipment currently on the market,” Chiara Bosso told Innovation Origins. Bosso designed the box on behalf of La Fondazione DOT Donazione Organi Trapianti Onlus (Organ Donation and Transplant Foundation) in Piedmont, Italy. “PerTravel is truly innovative, especially in the use of sensors and monitoring, weight reduction, and general management of boxes and their data,” explains Chiara Bosso. If the feasibility study is approved, the first PerTravel may be in service by the end of this year.

Also read about how drones can be used to transport organs.

