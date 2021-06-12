Big Tech Threats | Opinions





Guest Opinions by Isiah Smith | June 12, 2021

Behind every big buck is a great crime. — Honoré de Balzac

Big Tech isn’t really the kind of person we think of. We consider them to be a breeding ground for innovation that represents the pinnacle of human ingenuity and creativity. They are also a symbol of the malicious impact of technology. And like the late John D. Rockefeller, they are the Robber Baron of his later years.

Rockefeller (1839-1937), the founder of the Standard Oil Company, became one of the wealthiest people in the world by eliminating competitors and acquiring them into one company. I did. He also lowered prices, weakened competitors and forced them out of business. He pressured customers not to do business with competitors and persuaded railroad companies to offer lower fares than their competitors.

A religious man who attends church every Sunday, he refused alcohol and cigarettes for the rest of his life. His only known vice was to destroy the businesses of his neighbors and ruin their livelihoods.

If you believe that Standard Oil has nothing in common with Big Tech, you’re wrong and you’ll miss the threat these giants pose to our democracy and lifestyle.

Big Tech — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook — pervades every aspect of our lives. We all use the service at least once at some point in our lives. Some people use multiple, if not all, services. These companies are expanding at an alarming rate, causing an explosive growth in services, most of which are not fully understood.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg followed Rockefeller’s strategy when it acquired Instagram and Whatsapp. The acquisition eliminates Facebook’s two major competitors, effectively eliminating them.

Google has created a surprising number of services, including Gmail, Google Adwords, Adsense, and Google Analytics. Amazon has become a monster that devours everything on the road. From books to beauty products, it has become a “marketplace with everything”. If you need it (or think you need it), Amazon has it. Rockefeller envy Amazon has undermined competition by offering everything it sells at prices that local stores can’t imitate. Remember Borders Books? I will do it. Big Tech has destroyed its venerable Ann Arbor, Michigan company!

Big Tech savvyly and ruthlessly removes competitors from the market by reducing prices by up to 50% to manipulate the market or claiming to offer services “for free.” What Tech really wants is your data. Like data from billions of users, Big Tech monetizes user data and sells it to advertisers. No revenue will be given to you. It is also used to more accurately predict user needs and desires. , Thereby increasing the ability to manipulate consumers.

And you give them freely!

Zuckerberg has apologized 10 times in 10 years for infringing on customer privacy. One day he may be serious.

Facebook has been involved in a number of privacy scandals. These privacy breaches make it easy for companies like Facebook to gain ever-increasing market share. And Microsoft? 87.7% of Computers Around the World Windows! Microsoft not only creates Windows operating systems, but also sells laptops. Big Tech penetrates all markets and at the same time eliminates competition.

Eliminating competition creates monopoly. When you win the competition, Big Tech can literally charge whatever you want. Are you aware that Microsoft Office prices are rising steadily?

It’s like the wild western part of the wild, with few rules and few results. Big Tech has the power to crush innovation and curb new competition by preventing new companies from entering the market. We will be slaves to these giants for all the services we need.

Big Tech is also spying on us. Microsoft keeps track of everything you do on your computer. Amazon puts together everything you do on your site, purchasing patterns, and more. You might think this is okay, but it’s creepy to see a bunch of sponsored ads featuring all sorts of known fitness machines as soon as you “Google” your fitness. To a man!

As consumers, we still have a little power. We can resist the endless collection of personal data. Choose different services that you want to protect your data. At the very least, be aware of what these giant monopolies are doing and fight to regain your privacy. Purchase locally!

On November 18, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt’s administration attempted to dismantle Standard Oil under the Sherman Antitrust Act. On May 15, 1911, the US Supreme Court declared that the Standard Oil monopoly was illegal and ordered the sale of its subsidiary and a ban on reestablishing the monopoly.

But Rockefeller laughed at the end. Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, etc. He had a huge number of shares in the company, so his fortune went from millions to billions of dollars. The greed of the Robber Baron is endless.

