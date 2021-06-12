Seven new security features Apple quietly announced at WWDC – TechCrunch Japan





Apple is focusing on privacy at this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote, making it easier than ever to see which apps are collecting data and when from Siri audio processing on your device. Introduced the functions up to the privacy dashboard.

A two-hour (!) Keynote full of Memoji usually spoke about security, but the company also quietly introduced some new security and privacy-focused features during the WWDC developer session. Here are some of the most interesting and important ones.

Passwordless login with iCloud Keychain

Apple is a state-of-the-art technology company that is taking steps to eliminate passwords. During the Move Beyond Passwords developer session, I previewed the passkeys in the iCloud Keychain, a passwordless authentication method using WebAuthn and Face ID and Touch ID.

Eventually available on both iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, this feature means that you don’t have to set a password when creating an account, website, or app. Instead, select your username and use Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity. Your passkey is stored in your keychain and synced between Apple devices using iCloud, so you don’t have to remember your passkey or carry your hardware authorization key with you.

“Signing in is easier, faster, and more secure than almost every common authentication method today, with just one tap,” said Garrett Davidson, Apple’s authentication experience engineer.

Although unlikely to be immediately available on iPhones and Macs, Apple states that this feature is still in its infancy and is currently disabled by default. It is reused by multiple services, eventually leading to phishing attacks. Microsoft previously announced plans to make Windows 10 password-free, and Google recently confirmed that it’s working towards “creating a future where passwords aren’t needed at all someday.”

macOS microphone indicator

Since the introduction of iOS 14, iPhone users have been able to monitor which apps are accessing the microphone through the green or orange dots in the status bar. Now it’s also on the desktop.

MacRumors reports that on macOS Monterey, users can see apps accessing their Mac’s microphone in the Control Center. This complements the existing hardware-based green light that appears next to your Mac’s webcam when the camera is in use.

Stick firmly

Includes a set of privacy-enhancing tools, from email privacy protection to app privacy reports, iOS 15 also adds a feature called Secure Paste to help protect your clipboard data from other apps.

This feature allows users to paste content from one app to another, but the second app cannot access the information on the clipboard until it is pasted. This is a significant improvement over iOS 14 and it notifies you when the app retrieves data from the clipboard, but it didn’t prevent it from happening.

Apple explains that secure paste allows developers to paste from another app without having to access the copied one until the user performs the action to paste into the app. doing.When the developer uses secure paste, the user [clipboard] Transparency notifications give you peace of mind.

This feature may sound trivial, but it was introduced following a serious privacy issue that became apparent last year. In March 2020, security researchers found that dozens of popular iOS apps, including TikTok, could look into the user’s clipboard and access sensitive data without the user’s consent. I made it clear.

Apple Card Advanced Fraud Prevention

As a result of the pandemic, payment fraud is more prevalent than ever, and Apple is trying to do something about it. As originally reported by 9to5Mac, the company previewed Advanced Fraud Protection. This is a feature that allows Apple Card users to generate new card numbers in the Wallet app.

Details are still thin, but this feature wasn’t released in the first iOS 15 developer beta.

Advanced Fraud Protection allows Apple Card users to further secure their online card number transactions with a security code that changes on a regular basis.

“Unlock on Apple Watch” on Siri request

As a result of the pandemic requiring wearing a mask, Apple introduced unlocking on the Apple Watch in iOS 14.5, allowing users to use the Apple Watch instead of Face ID to unlock the iPhone and pay for Apple Pay. Can be authenticated.

The scope of this feature has expanded in iOS 15, and the company has confirmed that users will soon be able to use this alternative authentication method for Siri requests, such as adjusting phone settings and reading messages. I have. Currently, users must enter a PIN or password, or use Face ID.

Use a secure connection to your Apple Watch to respond to Siri’s requests and unlock your iPhone if Face ID can’t recognize your face due to an obstacle such as a mask. The watch must be passcode protected, unlocked and close to your wrist.

Standalone security patch

To keep iPhone users up-to-date with security updates that don’t want to upgrade to iOS 15 right away, Apple will begin removing patches from feature updates. With the release of iOS 15 later this year, users will have the option of updating to the latest version of iOS or continuing to use iOS 14 to install the latest security fixes.

Apple explains that iOS now has two software update versions to choose from in the Settings app (via MacRumors). As soon as the latest features and the most complete set of security updates are released, you can update to the latest version of iOS 15. Or, continue to get important security updates in iOS 14 until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

This feature allows Apple to follow in the footsteps of Google. Google has provided Android users with monthly security patches.

Erase all content and settings on your Mac

Wipe your Mac was a daunting task that required you to wipe your device completely and then reinstall macOS. Thankfully it changes. Apple gives macOS Monterey the option to erase all content and settings that have been on iPhones and iPads for years.

This option allows you to reset your MacBook to factory default with a single click. System Preferences now has an option to erase all user data and user-installed apps from the system while preserving the currently installed operating system. On Mac systems with Apple Silicon or T2 chips, storage is always encrypted, so discarding the encryption key can quickly and securely “erase” the system. “

