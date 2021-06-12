iPad Mini 6 design revealed with surprise accessories





Is this an iPad mini 6?

Jon Prosser X Renders by Ian

The next iPad release seems likely to be a newer version of the iPad mini. It was rumored that a new version with a completely new design would come out, but there were conflicting reports as to whether or not it would have Touch ID on the front as it is today.

A new report from Jon Prosserwho has just launched a new website called Front Page Techshows and shows what the new tablet will look like. Prosser points out that if this were true, it would be the first iPad mini redesign in six years.

Flat design

According to him, the new iPad mini will switch to the new flat-edged design found on the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. This quickly makes me wonder if a new design iPad can be expected soon. The design here means that a flat-faced pencil can be attached to the long side. Understand it in a minute.

Claimed to be the new Touch ID button for the iPad mini 6.

Jon Prosser X Renders by Ian

Touch ID Where?

The new design moves the Touch ID button from the front of the display to a very convenient location on the new iPad Air, the power button at the top.

I love Face ID on the iPad Pro, but claim that unlocking this touch control is the most convenient and effective mechanism.

Larger display

Moving Touch ID frees up space on the front of your tablet and displays more screens. Prosser hasn’t specified a new size, but other rumors suggest 8.5 inches instead of the current 7.9 inches. At least the top and bottom bezels will be thinner.

Renders what the iPad mini 6 looks like.

Jon Prosser X Renders by Ian

But barely a big device

Prosser has specified a rumored new device size of 206.3 x 137.8 x 6.1 mm. It is about 3mm longer and wider than the current model, but it is the same slim thickness as the current model. Then it’s still mini.

By the way, note that the image above shows the Smart Connector on the back. I’m not sure about this detail as it suggests a Magic Keyboard accessory. I think the mini is too small. I may be wrong. So that’s it.

A USB-C connector may be included in the iPad mini.

Jon Prosser X Renders by Ian

The edge will also look like the iPad Air

Not only because it’s flat, but because it may have significantly improved speakers, the mini’s amazing move is to switch from Lightning to USB-C as a connector.

New, smaller pencils may appear on the iPad mini 6.

Jon Prosser X Renders by Ian

Apple Pencil Mini?

A report dating back to April states that a new Apple Pencil with an interesting new design will be introduced. Prosser suspects it was due to appear with the next iPad mini.

The leaked image showed a shiny, flat-edged pencil, which could be significantly smaller than the current second-generation Apple Pencil.

It fits snugly on the flat edge of a pretty small iPad, right? That’s nice.

anything else?

The Wifi + Cellular version of the iPad mini has a 5G connection and seems to come in three colors: silver, black (probably graphite or space gray), and gold.

When to do so?

Sometime in 2021 has been implied, so my guess is that this fall will probably be alongside the new iPad, probably shortly after the next iPhone series.

