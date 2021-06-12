Spatial Audio and Apple Music: What You Need to Know





Jide Akinrinade / CNET This article is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple unveiled Apple Music’s spatial audio capabilities at WWDC this week, what exactly is it?

The ability to listen to audio in multiple planes or dimensions has been around for decades and is most often used in movies and games. However, this is the first time Apple’s Music subscription service has been able to listen to spatial audio alongside FaceTime calls.

But is Apple Music’s spatial audio really different, or is it something we’ve seen before? Is it a good sound? The answer is a little more complicated. Here’s what you need to know about Apple Music and spatial audio:

What is spatial audio?

Spatial audio is Apple’s term for a collection of audio technologies that bring 360-degree effects to video calls, movies, and specially remixed music. Last year, Apple introduced spatial audio for the first time with AirPods Proearbuds. range.

The spatial audio portion of Apple Music is Dolby Atmos Music, although the technology that enhances FaceTime calls is different. Dolby Atmos Music is one of two competing formats for providing surround and height effects to music. The other is Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. Apple hasn’t announced anything about Sony yet. Apple Music currently only supports Atmos.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats at Apple, said in a May press release: “Music comes from around you and sounds incredible.”

WWDC 21 Keynote from Apple by Tim Cook.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

One of the differences between Apple Music’s spatial audio and other audio technologies is that headphones can track the position of your head. This makes you feel more immersive. CNET has tried a myriad of technologies that try to create surround from stereo headphones such as Dolby Headphone and DTS Headphone: X, but the effect disappears as soon as you move your head. In real life, you can move your ears to identify where the sound is coming from, especially from behind. Therefore, head tracking is essential if you want to believe that you are in 3D audio space.

For AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the headphones have an accelerometer that keeps the audio in place as you move around.

On which device can I hear it?

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Lexi Savides / CNET

Amazon Echo Studio supports Dolby Atmos, but HomePod Mini, the only Apple-branded speaker at the moment, doesn’t yet support spatial audio. However, spatial audio is supported by many current (and future) Apple products, so here’s a list.

Apple TV 4K (2017 and 2021) AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips Built-in speakers (M1 chips) for the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs

The only feature not yet available is head tracking, the only feature required for this technology. Apple says it will enable head tracking for Apple Music in the fall. The company, meanwhile, states that spatial audio works with any headphones connected to a supported product, but does not provide head tracking.

If you’re listening to Apple Music on your Apple TV, you’ll need to connect it to a compatible soundbar or an AV system that includes Dolby Atmos decoding (for example, a receiver and 5.1.2 speaker package).

Which service do I need to register for? Angela Lang / CNET

Simply put, Apple Music. Available with a $ 10 / month (10, AU $ 12) subscription. At the June 7th event, Apple’s Gagan Gupta outlined that a variety of music is now available on Apple Music’s spatial audio.

“From today, it will be available on the albums of favorite artists such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Kacey Musgraves,” Gupta said.

However, Apple Music is not the first spatial audio service to appear on Apple devices–Tidal brought Atmos Music to the Apple TV 4K in May 2020. Sony’s Reality Audio 360 is available with its own headphones and high-end speakers.

Relatedly, last month both Amazon and Apple announced that HD streams containing “spatial” Atmos audio would be part of the normal plan. Therefore, you can listen to spatial audio at no additional charge.

What kind of sound does it make? Thai Pendleberry / CNET

We did some listening tests on the Marantz SR6013, Apple TV 4K, and Klipsch 4.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker setup (without center). Like DVD-Audio and earlier quadraphonics, the success of space (Dolby Atmos) is largely due to the nature of the mix itself. All albums have been mixed in stereo since the late 1960s, but very few have been mixed with more than one speaker. Creating an album with Dolby Atmos Music takes extra time and effort, but if done well, you’ll get great results.

After listening to Apple Music’s dedicated Spatial Music channel for a while, I found that music tends to be two extremes. Secondary channels are used for ambience, such as Alex Chilton in The Replacements, or for flashy look-at. –Like Tom Sawyer in Rush, percussion appeared above and behind me.

In at least one case, the Atmos mix was actually better than the original stereo mix because of the improved vocal clarity. Michael Kiwanuka’s You Ain’t The Problem has a fuzzy guitar and crazy larara, which can be a bit tricky, but Atmos has improved it a lot. His voice was about 6 feet above my head, and the ruggedness of the supporting instruments was tame.

However, mixing in 360 surround does not always improve the sound of the song. I enjoyed the spatial mix of songs like Kanye West’s Black Skinhead, but found that the original stereo mix was more powerful and less dependent on surround sound tricks.

Conclusion

Spatial audio has been heavily boosted by record labels and manufacturers for the past 18 months. It seems to me that they have a strong desire to create audio equivalents of 8K or HDR. This is an audio technology that helps sell more hardware and more expensive subscriptions. Over 50 years of surround sound music formats suggest unsuccessful. The big difference this time around is that few people have set up quadraphonic speakers, but millions have both iPhone and Apple Music subscriptions and can listen to spatial audio and make their own decisions.

