Social Media: India’s New Trend





By Inderjit Badhwar

Our cover story this week is a modest yet profound analysis of the illustrious role of the Supreme Court in deceiving, deceiving and guiding policy changes designed to prepare and arm the government. Corona’s onslaught that undermined health and economy.

Writer Dr. GV Rao said: While India chaired the WHO and the Minister of Health chaired it, it was really disappointing to be embarrassed as the country with the highest Covid infection and mortality rates. The center’s policy was attacked. Therefore, it was necessary to scrutinize the gold floor of the constitutional provisions that underlie our democracy, such as Article 21’s right to survival and Article 14’s right to equality.

The Supreme Court saved the nation by intervening in a politician-like approach, investigating the claims and shortcomings of the government-wide Covid processing policy. In this unprecedented situation where the government’s executive branch was shaken, the Supreme Court played a very constructive role in identifying areas and scenarios that require the utmost attention. The Supreme Court proceedings provided directions and guidance for finding solutions to complex situations that required sophisticated efforts.Read Full: Best Guidance

Prime Minister Modi’s course change on state television was not a problem his critics expected, but a training to share responsibility. However, it showed a fundamental departure from the mix of imposing position, empty victoriousism, and sensible neglect in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The government and ruling spin doctors quickly shouted, and the Supreme Court regurgitated the toolkit line that it had nothing to do with the government’s sudden U-turn. The federal cabinet revealed that the Supreme Court judge had developed a new vaccine deployment policy the day before the decision was made.

They immediately accused social media of misleading the public about government intentions and actions. They argued that government records in the fight against the health crisis caused by the pandemic were exceptional. Was criticized internationally not because of actual records, but because of the spread of fake news on social and alternative media such as Facebook and YouTube.

I hope that the government, which faces the shortage of oxygen and critical care, will be as energetic and energetic as it was against the social media epidemic. Political parties, especially the BJP.

And now, the very party that has taken power by taking advantage of the terrifying network of IT cells using these same platforms, whose reputation has been damaged by the hands of social media, now has them. I want to disable it.

In this regard, I would like to share with our readers a recent issue of Slate Magazine. Slate is a progressive online magazine that covers American current affairs, politics, and culture. It is known for adopting a paradoxical view, sometimes criticized, and coined the term slate pitch. It generally has a liberal editorial attitude.

In the June 11 issue of the magazine, how technology influences speech thinking as part of the Free Speech Project, a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program of the American University Washington College of Law. There is an article to investigate whether to do it.

The headline is “Silicon Valley thought India was its future.” Now everything has changed. why? This is because the government is conducting a virtual blitzkrieg against critics using social media platforms to express their dissenting and unfavorable opinions.

Big Tech’s focus on India used to make clear business sense, Nitish Puffwa wrote. Throughout the globalized 2000s, when digital companies expanded to an international audience, they found the perfect receptor for the Asian subcontinent. Join virtual forums to connect, discuss, and democratize the world. , Complements the historical tradition of South Asian goodwill in the neighborhood.

Welcomed as India’s first social media prime minister for his digitally savvy campaign team in the first election, Modi leveraged this social media know-how in ways that previous Indian leaders did not. So I became a loved one in Silicon Valley. His Digital India campaign (which, by the way, its website is pretty terrible) was praised by the CEO with the goal of turning India into a utopia of innovation. The Prime Minister visited a California-based company and held public and private events with Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and Tesla executives. Investors have become obsessed with startups in India. The founding director of Twitter India joined the company in 2012 hoping that the platform would help strengthen the country’s democracy. India, which already had its own Silicon Valley for innovation in Bangalore, might have seemed to be both a major driver and the biggest beneficiary of the interconnected world. ..

So why are the headlines in this article reflecting negative opinions? This survey shows:

Throughout the year, the Indian government has consistently threatened major big tech at an unprecedented level. Peasant protests on February 1 and rebels and rebellions on Republic Day became violent. In response to a police rally, the administration posted a post on Twitter claiming to remove 1,100 offensive accounts and claiming disinformation. Twitter initially resisted, but only obscured some accounts until an Indian-based employee was threatened with imprisonment. After that, we permanently banned more than 500 accounts and made other accounts invisible to the Indians. Later that month, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology disclosed to social and digital media companies (1) the identity of the sender of tweets and anonymous encrypted messages at the request of the government. Enforced new guidelines to force you to do so. (2) Disclose details about where and how a particular post or video is published. (3) Employ Indian residents to special positions to keep companies in contact with law enforcement agencies, correct complaints and ensure compliance with new rules. As CNN reported, the government argued that the new regulations would help keep national security, maintain security and reduce crime. These orders on the three-month timeline to May 25. There is a risk of obeying or being completely banned from India. In the meantime, social media companies seemed to be primarily cooperating with India. Government pandemic support. Second, Twitter restricted tweets so that only Indian users could see them.

These are just a few of the detailed explanations of the ongoing war between tech giants and the administration, quoted in the Slate article. It concludes with an ominous note:

In fact, no major big tech company has yet chosen to leave India or boycott in response to this increasing sparring. But perhaps it’s only a matter of time before the difference becomes non-negligible. Probably. Facebook employees are dissatisfied with responding to India’s political situation, according to The Times. Twitter India employees continue to worry about their lives, and India has sent the masses to the United States. To move away from the platform and its rules, we are promoting our own Twitter-like app, Koo. (Ku is saturated with hate speech, as reported by technical writer Pranab Mukherit.) This is an Indian to India create its own domestic TikTok competitor, especially a homemade app for the Indian government only. Consistent with attempts to get involved and there are no other countries or authorities.

India, once loved by Silicon Valley, has long given way to another India. It’s an increasingly authoritarian regime and wants to have more control over information dissemination. India is … trying to create its own parallel social media as a trump card for negotiations with Silicon Valley. Follow the rules or we don’t need you.

