Goose poop beer, plant-based cooking degree, free eggs only





In this Food Tech News summary, beer made from Finnish food waste, the launch of a new culinary degree program in Boulder, Colorado, a natural light vacation gift to Alaska, and a free Just for you and you. Covers the opportunity to win Egg products. Your friends.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, The Spoon has partnered with ReFED to host the Food Waste Insights + Innovation Forum on June 16th next week. Tickets are free and can be obtained here.

Ant Brewery’s new beer is made from food waste, goose droppings and wild herbs.

Ant Brew is located in Lahti, Finland. The city was named European Green Capital in 2021 by the EU Commission and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. Beer contains local food waste such as berries, bread and other fruits, wild herbs and goose droppings. Goose droppings collected from city parks are used to smoke malt (in a food-safe way) to make dark-colored stout beer. The first beer to be released is a wit-style beer with orange peel left over from a local squeezed juice store, and Goosen Stout will be released in late summer.

Auguste Escoffier School of Curinary Arts Launches Plant-Based Bachelor’s Degree Program

Plant-based cooking is usually not a priority in cooking schools. However, Auguste Escoffier School of Curinary Arts has just announced the launch of a new plant-based degree program. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the school has three programs, including an online plant-based culinary diploma, an online associate with a degree in vocational studies in plant-based culinary arts, and an on-campus plant-based culinary diploma. To provide. The program teaches students traditional cooking skills, along with seasonal dietary planning, dietary composition, cultural plant-based cooking, ingredient substitution, and allergy awareness.

Natural light sends your parents to Alaska for a vacation

Due to the pandemic, some college graduates and young adults have to live with their parents, so Natural Lights is hosting a gift to send them on a natural vacation. Summer vacation is worth $ 20,000 and will take place in Alaska. The winner will also receive two cases of natural light and a cash prize equivalent to a little extra amount for a light meal. To get involved, simply post on social media, share why your parents need a vacation, and use the hashtags #sendmyparentsaway and #sweepstakes. The present campaign is until June 16th.

Free Just Egg for skeptical friends

Eat Just is a producer of plant-based egg products and now cultured meat, offering free Just Egg products to three friends. To do this, go to this website and sign up to get your ambassador code. Your friends can use your ambassador code to purchase items from the Just Eat website, upload receipts and get a refund. When this process is complete, the company will also send you a free product. The company takes this opportunity to introduce its products to people who are usually skeptical of plant-based products. Just Egg is made from a mung bean base and currently comes in three forms. Liquid eggs, folded patties, vacuum vide.

