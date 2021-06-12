Congressman submits a Big Tech bill that could split Amazon, Google, and more.business





High-tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google have been forced to make drastic changes to their businesses under a series of new bills submitted by Congressmen on Friday with the goal of giving the company an economic advantage. May be done.

Bipartisan legislation represents Congress’s most important impetus to curb Silicon Valley to date, and in some cases directly targets the underlying business model of the tech giant.

If successful, the law could stop Google from promoting YouTube in search results or prohibit Amazon from selling products on marketplaces that directly compete with third-party seller lists. You may be asked to relax restrictions on iOS app developers, and Facebook may be banned from acquiring new companies in an attempt to curb future rivals.

The most aggressive of the five bills addresses concerns that tech giants dominate multiple business areas to favor their products or suppress their rivals.

“For example, a search engine cannot own a video service that has an incentive to favor search results,” according to the press material provided for the proposed law. “In such cases. The bill requires the dominant platform to sell a business line that allows the power of the platform’s gatekeeper to endorse its own services or put its rivals at a disadvantage.

The bill does not include the name of a particular company. However, virtually all legislative proposals aim to respond to the results of a 16-month high-tech industry survey conducted by the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Committee. The study concluded in a groundbreaking report that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google enjoyed exclusivity and abused their position in various ways at the expense of fair competition.

“Currently, unregulated technology monopolies dominate the economy too much,” said David Sicilin, chairman of the subcommittee, in a statement. “They are in a unique position to choose winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and unemploy people. Our agenda is to level the competition and be the wealthiest. We guarantee that the most powerful technology monopolies will play with the same rules. Like the rest of us. “

Google declined to comment on this law. Facebook, Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Leading tech companies have traditionally denied involvement in anti-competitive behavior. They claim to compete fairly and provide products and services that are of great benefit to consumers.

The proposed bill has received praise from big tech critics and small rivals. Streaming device maker Roku, which competes with several major tech companies, said on Friday, “A series of aggressive efforts to prevent a future in which these monopolies further abuse consumer choices and prevent access to innovative and independent products. Reform is needed. “

Proponents of the tech industry say the proposed bill will make a dramatic difference to consumers. The bill may ban practices such as displaying YouTube videos in Google search results and free shipping on some products with Amazon Prime. Google and others wrote prior to the introduction of the bill. It was.

According to parliamentary aides, each bill is led by multiple Democratic committees and at least one Republican. Bipartisan cooperation is one of the rare problems that Tecklash can connect both sides. While emphasizing that, the two may disagree on the diagnosis of the most pressing issue from Silicon Valley.

“Although there has been disagreement recently between Republicans and Democrats, we agree that we need to face this crisis,” said one of his aides.

The package does not contain provisions to address Republican claims that it is anti-conservatively biased by online platforms, the aide said. Idealistic prejudice stems from the broader monopoly problem in technology.

“These companies have maintained their monopoly in the online market by taking various anti-competitive acts to curb competition,” Buck said in a statement. “This law breaks Big Tech’s monopoly that controls what Americans see and say online, fosters an online market that fosters innovation and provides a fair place for American SMEs to compete. To do.”

The law aims to impose restrictions only on the largest platforms in the country. For example, the so-called “killer acquisition” ban applies to platform companies with a market capitalization of more than $ 600 billion, more than 50 million monthly users, or more than 100,000 corporate customers.

The bill prohibits certain practices, but delegates responsibility for enforcement (and more resources) to antitrust officers of the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

“America has been on the sidelines” when it comes to antitrust enforcement, one aide said. “We slept when switching between many of these transactions. There is growing consensus around the world that the status quo is not working.”

