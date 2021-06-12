Google builds San Jose Mega Campus: Investors Need to Know





Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is not the type of company that tends to throw money away. And while its financial resources may be quite substantial, there are many channels to invest in, from new technologies to talent.

Instead, Google is spending billions of dollars on the development of a new campus in San Jose, California. When completed, it will bring together an estimated 7.3 million square feet of office space, as well as nearby shops and parks.

Real estate investors with real estate near Google’s planned campus may be jumping for joy. When the project is complete, thousands of jobs will be created in the area. This means that rental demand will increase. And when that happens, the value of local property will follow suit.

In addition, existing businesses in the region could benefit from the influx of Google employees. And if these businesses thrive, landlords renting space will not have to worry about closures or vacancies.

But the news of Google’s new office campus isn’t just for investors who own real estate in that area of ​​San Jose. This is also great for investors who have office REITs (real estate investment trusts) in their portfolio.

Office building is not dead

In the last 15 months, the vast majority of US workers have worked remotely. And the fear among office REIT investors is that the trend will continue long after the pandemic is gone.

It’s good for employers to throw away office space and maintain remote work settings. Not only can you save money by not maintaining expensive leases, but you also have more flexibility in choosing who to hire. After all, if proximity to a particular workplace isn’t an issue, a talent pool is opened.

However, the fact that Google is investing a lot of resources in its new campus should give office REIT investors a reason to rest. After all, if any company is poised to support remotework, it’s tech giant Google with the tools it needs to enable employees to collaborate from a distance. Instead, Google affirms the belief that face-to-face collaboration is most effective by building a new campus.

Of course, this does not completely eliminate remote work. Many companies are already planning to implement a hybrid model. With this model, workers can not only work from home in a week, but also come to the office several days a week. And while these companies may actually try to shrink office space and negotiate cheaper leasing, this isn’t the best news for investors. But it’s much better than the company never returning to the office.

Conclusion

Google’s latest move conveys the message that office buildings aren’t dead yet. Leasing activity in this sector may still be sluggish, but it can easily change, especially when the pandemic is really a thing of the past.

