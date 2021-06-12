After users are dissatisfied with the new update / Digital Information World, Google Chrome will resume displaying the full web address in the URL bar.





Google is arguably one of the top search engines in the world, and we know that many people use that platform to search queries or find something online. With this awareness, Google works hard to make new changes to its products, but no matter how well-meaning the company is, the new changes may not be preferred by the general public.

The same thing happened in mid-June 2020 when Google released a new update for Chrome 85. With the update, the browser no longer displays the full address of the website in the URL box. This means that the website or web page you visited could not see the full details of the website you were visiting. However, the user was able to view the full web address by clicking on the URL box.

Google Chrome users have shown a great deal of dislike for this particular feature. Users said they didn’t like this new feature. One user said the new feature was like a car with no meter readings above 40 mph. Apart from this feature, users were unable to identify the difference between two pages on the same website. This is because only the name of the website was displayed.

Users also believe that this feature reduces the chances of detecting malicious behavior on their website.

Chrome didn’t publicly explain the change, but in a design document earlier this year, Google’s software engineers said it was a design change. What they are using is whether it is safe or not.

After many complaints and criticisms of this new feature, Google has finally decided to change things and bring them back to normal.

Google has now decided not to reduce the web address in the URL box. In a recent update with Chrome, web developers have announced that experiments to reduce URLs have failed. So they stopped it.

This change has already been made in Chrome 91, so users do not need to take any additional action to view the entire web address. This change will definitely resolve a major issue for Chrome users.

